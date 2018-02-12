Written by Jackie Mason's Ex, 700 Wives Stars His Spurned Daughter

The politically incorrect comedian Jackie Mason can rest easy knowing there is no mention of him in ex-lover Ginger Reiter’s upcoming comedy musical 700 Wives. Reiter took a break from poking fun at her ten-year love affair with her baby daddy, whom she razzed in Both Sides of a Famous Love Affair: The Jackie Mason Musical and its previous incarnations, 702 Punchlines and Pregnant and Oh, Jackie, Oh.

In 700 Wives, which runs February 15 through March 11 at Empire Stage in Fort Lauderdale, Reiter puts a comedic spin on the biblical tale of King Solomon and his notorious horn-doggery. She says she wrote the show because she thought biblical musicals are often a bit on the serious side and wanted to inject some laughs into the format.

That’s not to say there aren’t similarities between Solomon, played by David R. Gordon, and Reiter’s famous ex, whom younger readers might know as the voice of Krusty the Clown’s dad on The Simpsons.