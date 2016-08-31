Best Things to Do in Broward and Palm Beach This Week

Girls with guns make the rocking world go 'round; see Thursday. Courtesy of Felice House

Thursday, September 1

Good timing, or mere coincidence? Either way, with the recent conclusion of the Summer Olympics in Rio, it makes sense to continue to shine the spotlight on Brazil's vibrant culture. The celebration continues with ArtBrazil 2016, the fourth-annual monthlong event that will, for the first time, be expanded to include venues in both Miami-Dade and Broward Counties. With a variety of mediums on display — from photography and painting to sculpture and ceramics — this varied assortment of installations reflects Brazilian art and tradition in the most contemporary context. This year, more than 120 artists are expected to take part. To ensure authenticity, the organizers — ArtServe/Fort Lauderdale, visual artist/curator Jade Matarazzo, and marketing specialist Maria Fulfaro — require that all participants be Brazilian citizens, whether based in the U.S. or not. It's not surprising, then, that nearly half of the exhibitors will travel to South Florida specifically to take part. With support from the local consulate, the exhibits offer a further opportunity for the public to bask in Brazil's brilliance while allowing more than 250 Miami-Dade and Broward public-school children in grades K through 12 to visit the exhibition and interact with the artists. The event runs the entire month of September at ArtServe Fort Lauderdale (1350 E. Sunrise Blvd.), which will hold a reception September 8, and Art & Design Gallery (8690 Biscayne Blvd., Miami), which will host its own reception September 13. Visit artbrazil2016.com, or call Maria Fulfaro at 954-298-1508. Lee Zimmerman

Jean-Luc Godard, the renegade French filmmaker, famously quipped, "All you need for a movie is a gun and a girl." Another way of putting it is that sex and violence sell, and they play best in tandem - except usually in our pop culture, the guns are aimed at victimized girls, not wielded by empowered women. The new exhibition "Girls and Guns," on view at the Rosemary Duffy Larson Gallery at Broward College Central Campus (3501 SW Davie Rd., Bldg. 6, Davie), aims to correct this, showcasing the works of three female artists whose oeuvre renegotiates the relationship between women and firearms. Nancy Floyd's photographs explore the world of female competitive shooting in bold, intimate closeups; Susan Graham subverts the masculine construction of most guns into lacy, delicate sculptural objects; and Felice House rewrites Hollywood's gender politics by replacing gun-wielding tough guys from famous movies with women. Wherever you stand on the Second Amendment, this inventive collection of gun-and-girl art is unique enough to impress even the cranky Godard. Admission is free, and the show runs through September 28. Don't miss the opening reception Thursday from 6 to 9 p.m., with an artists' lecture scheduled for 7:30. Call 954-201-6984, or visit browardvpa.com/gallery. John Thomason

Instead of organizing into a centralized festival, restaurants in Palm Beach County are showcasing their best at the public monthlong event that is Flavor Palm Beach. For the entire month of September, more than 50 restaurants from Boca Raton to Jupiter are offering discounted, special prix fixe menus. Participating restaurants are offering lunch menus for $10-20 and/or dinner menus for $30-45 per person. Cuisine styles range from contemporary American to Italian and French. Some restaurants include 50 Ocean (50 South Ocean Blvd., Delray Beach), Caf Boulud (the Brazilian Court, 301 Australian Ave., Palm Beach), Meat Market (191 Bradley Pl., Palm Beach), and Tanzy (301 Plaza Real, Boca Raton), as well as steakhouses, gastropubs, and seafood establishments. Menu prices for the Rustic Inn Crabhouse, the Italian Restaurant, and Salute Market and Restaurant are to be determined. If you're new to the local restaurant scene, this may be your best chance to explore what's hip and delicious on the cheap. The event benefits the Palm Beach County Food Bank and has been doing so since 2008. Due to the popularity of the event, it may be wise to make reservations with the restaurants individually. For more information, email info@flavorpalmbeach.com or visit flavorpb.com. David Minsky

ArtBrazil 2016; see Thursday. Courtesy of Daniel Taveira Bruno

Friday, September 2

Half the movies you watched last year were based on comic books. You've spent countless hours catching lovable digital critters in Pokémon Go and even cried a bit when you caught Pikachu. And you most certainly stood, mouth agape, when the Rio Olympics' closing ceremony featured an homage to the Mario Bros. franchise. In other words, you're more than ready for this year's Animate Florida convention in two weeks. But if the weekend-long event is not enough to fulfill your entertainment needs, this month's First Friday: Pre-Animate Florida Party gaming event will be an hors d'oeuvre for the main event with a slightly more adult streak running through it. The evening will feature cosplay, tournaments, booze, and a karaoke round guaranteed to bring the best shower singers into the fray with DJ Anim8ted. Cash and other prizes will be handed out in numerous contests such as a Super Smash Bros. Wii U tourney ($5 entry), a Pokken showcase for bragging rights, and a heated Madden 17 competition ($7 entry). Combined with the usual fun gaming activities of the monthly gathering, this First Friday might not leave you with enough energy for when the actual convention rolls around September 16. First Friday takes place from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Friday at C&I Studios (541 NW First Ave., Fort Lauderdale). Call 954-357-3934, or visit c-istudios.com. Abel Folgar

Labor Day Fun meets art-gallery chic on Breakers; see Saturday. Ketzirah Lesser & Art Drauglis via Flickr Creative Commons

Saturday, September 3

Ah, Labor Day. It's the last official three-day weekend and the unofficial last day of summer. So what do you do when the weekend comes? Stay at a nice resort hotel? Go to the beach? Get your grilled-grub fix? The answer is: all of the above. Just steps from Fort Lauderdale Beach, the midcentury modern oasis that is the North Beach Village invites you to Gallery Grill Out on Breakers, a three-day cooked-meat feast with live music and good company. Their grill masters will cook a variety of kebabs made with steak, chicken, or shrimp, but more than just meat will be thrown onto the grill. Chefs will also prepare a dessert of grilled lemon poundcake with peaches and cream. The Labor Day cookout runs from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday through Monday in front of North Beach Village Design (600 Breakers Ave., Fort Lauderdale). Admission is free. Food prices vary, and reservations are required. Call the Village Cafe at 754-229-3870, or email oalvarez@nbvresorts.com. David Minsky

Sometimes, experiencing interpersonal violence can lead you to speak out against violence and to raise awareness by helping others to cultivate healthy relationships for the future. Outreach like this is made possible with organizations like the Fort Lauderdale-based nonprofit

Forget Me Not Advocacy Group, a group committed to stopping domestic violence before it starts through education, community awareness, and support.

Set up “to give our young people the tools they need - through classes, workshops, and community events - to recognize and avoid abusive situations,” founder Amy Daumit explains, “We strongly believe that by sharing our stories, and talking openly about domestic violence, we can shed light on it at a grassroots level and start creating change here at home and later with all who are willing to listen.” Saturday, the group is raising awareness with Kayak for Change fundraiser. Pop in a kayak or canoe and paddle the six-and-a-half-mile Wilton Loop at a leisurely pace. Lunch will be provided midway, and pie and coconut cocktails will be served at the end of the trip. The trip runs from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. at Atlantic Coast Kayak Company, 1937 Wilton Dr., Fort Lauderdale. Visit forgetmenotgroup.org for more info. BYOK (Bring Your Own Kayak) for a $40 donation or rent a kayak for a $60 donation. Terra Sullivan

Sunday, September 4

The Broward County arts scene wouldn’t be the thriving incubator it is today without Francie Bishop Good, the cofounder of Girls’ Club gallery and the nonprofit Funding Arts Broward and a formidable artist in her own right whose paintings and photographs have shown internationally. She is also a collector, having amassed decades of contemporary works primarily by female and minority artists. The latest recipient of her generous largesse is the Nova Southeastern University Art Museum, which recently accepted a gift of 100 contemporary artworks from Good and her husband David Horvitz. The museum is currently showcasing 70 of them in the exhibition “Belief + Doubt: Selections from the Francie Bishop Good and David Horvitz Collection.” Its contents, spanning 1978 to 2013, are filled with both boldface names in contemporary art as well as lesser-known mavericks, most of which reflect their collectors’ desire to level artistic playing fields in gender, race, and ethnicity. Show up for the Cindy Sherman film still, Ana Mendieta video, and Tracey Emin neon work, and stick around to discover the haunting Kara Walker paper cutouts, Laura Simmons’ amusing/unsettling “Dummy” photograph, Jennifer Steinkamp’s hypnotic digital animation, and much more. The show runs through January 22 at the museum, located at 1 E. Las Olas Blvd. in Fort Lauderdale. Hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. Admission is $12 adults, $8 military, and $5 students. Call 954-525-5500, or visit nsuartmuseum.org. John Thomason