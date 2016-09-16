Best Things to Do in Broward and Palm Beach This Week

Get animated; see Friday. Photo by Karli Evans

Friday, September 16

Attention, all cosplay enthusiasts, gamers, comic-book junkies, and anime geeks: Animate Florida is taking place from September 16 to 18 at the Broward County Convention Center (1950 Eisenhower Blvd., Fort Lauderdale). Animate Florida is a three-day party with the sole purpose of celebrating all things anime, animation, cosplay, video-game-themed, and comic-books-centered. Events will be held featuring some of the biggest names in the animation world, cosplayers, comedians, and fabulous entertainers. Fans can look forward to celebrity Q&As, costume contests, video games, comedy shows, exhibitors, and booths featuring their favorite artists that will be made available to chat and sign. Super Conventions, the company behind the festival, has moved its Animate Miami and Magic City Comic Conferences to the Broward County Convention Center this year to better serve the amazing anime and cosplay community that continues to turn out for these events in record numbers. The new location, according to event coordinators, has opened up more than enough space for this year's vendors, exhibits, shows, meet and greets, and fans. Ryan Yousefi

Master sculptor Ira Bruce Reines – best known for his stunningly angelic Art Deco porcelain and bronze figures – didn’t start his career crafting delicate works inspired by his influences, Michelangelo and Rodin. Instead, Reines took to a clunkier, slightly less graceful subject (and medium) by creating large dinosaurs out of clay at the age of 5 years old. It was this first encounter with his craft – the ability to make something beautiful with his own hands - that propelled him into teaching himself sculpting and molding techniques as a teen and eventually landing a prized 11-year gig as a sculptor for the Erté Sculpture Collections and working with Art Deco master Erté. In those collaborative years, Erté protégé Reines created 70 releases for the collection before Erté's passing in 1991. This Friday, Reines offers a unique opportunity for art enthusiasts with a live sculpting event at the Coral Springs Museum of Art, where clay artwork will be transformed into bronze sculpture. Host Daniel Winn will guide viewers along with a lecture about the Lost Wax casting process alongside Reines. The event pairs with the museum’s newest exhibit, “A Reflection of Erté,” featuring a selection of Erté and Reines works and tools. The complimentary lost wax demonstration starts at 12:30 p.m. at 2855 Coral Springs Drive, Coral Springs. Call 954-340-5000 or visit csmart.org. Terra Sullivan

"Losing My Religion" juxtaposes Christianity and sex; see Saturday. Art by ByronKeithByrd

Saturday, September 17

If the title of House of Art's new exhibition, "Losing My Religion," weren't straightforward enough, its official poster art drives home the point: A fist clutches a Bible, a cross, and rosary beads, all of them splattered with blood (presumably, not of the lamb). Serving as a reminder that freedom of religion also means freedom from it, the exhibition features five artists who employ theological iconography for provocative ends. Byron Keith Byrd addresses Christianity's relationship with money and sex by using mediums ranging from velvet and condom packages to U.S. currency, and his cheekily titled Religious Trap is a nine-foot crucifix covered with more than 300 mousetraps; Thomas Valdivieso's collages, including Horizonal Underworld, confront sex abuse in the Catholic Church; Henrique Souza creates intimate installations that include religious vestments; David Rohn's contribution, The Cleric, explores the ramifications of blind obedience observed by many of the faithful; and Alex Heria decorates pious objects using Swarovski crystals. According to its press release, the exhibition is intended to "build bridges between people of different religions and also appeal to those of none." Whether or not you share these lofty goals, kudos to House of Art for welcoming controversial work. "Losing My Religion" opens from 7 to 9 p.m. Saturday and runs through October 1 at House of Art (815 NE 13th St., Fort Lauderdale). Admission is free. Call 754-301-2981 or visit houseofart.co. John Thomason

How can you sip local beer while checking out a zoo and helping the environment at the same time? It's simple: You go to Brew 2 at the Zoo 2016. The event, which will be held at the Palm Beach Zoo (1301 Summit Blvd., West Palm Beach), brings more than 25 breweries — all from Florida and none more than 200 miles away. That means reduced driving from breweries transporting their beer to and from the festival and, ultimately, fewer carbon emissions. This is all thanks to the recent growth of Florida craft breweries, which contributed $432 million to the state's economy in 2013, according to an impact analysis by the University of Florida. The report also cited the creation of more than 900 craft-beer-related jobs in 2012, and the industry has grown considerably since then. The event includes food for purchase from local restaurants and live entertainment. Brew 2 at the Zoo will take place from 6 to 9 p.m. this Saturday. Ticket prices range from $35 for general admission to $65 for VIP. Advance tickets are required. Call 561-547-9453 or visit palmbeachzoo.org/brew-2-at-the-zoo-2016. David Minsky



Sunday, September 18

These days, it's getting easier and easier to take a bit of the edge off. There's the tried-and-true happy hour, adult sports leagues, yoga, and other outlets. Meditation is also making a comeback, and it's good to know there's a sizable listing of medical benefits associated with the practice. Stress reduction, increases in happiness and self-awareness, improvements in concentration, the slowing of aging signs, and its encouragement of a healthy lifestyle can all lead to benefits in cardiovascular and immune health. It’s good stuff all around, and including the silence and self-reflection. Broward Meditates, an offering from America Meditates, is a workshop geared toward beginners and casual practitioners. In this hour and 30 minutes of interactive, nondenominational techniques, you'll learn mindfulness and practical relaxation through guided meditation, breathing exercises, sounds, visuals, and musical "baths." But it's not just hippie time — the actual science behind the connections between mindfulness and happiness will be explored. Broward Meditates begins at 3 p.m. Sunday at the Amaturo Theater at the Broward Center for the Performing Arts (201 SW Fifth Ave., Fort Lauderdale). Tickets cost $21.20. Call 954-462-0222 or visit browardcenter.org. Abel Folgar

Gluttony is not a sin; see Wednesday. Photo by Amadeus McCaskill

Wednesday, September 21

When it's time to eat, it's time to E.A.T! This veritable feast brought to you by New Times is not your average food-and-drink event: Admission gets you unlimited samples from more than 40 unique restaurants across South Florida in an exciting, air-conditioned setting. There, chefs Nuno Grullon and Ryan Martin will battle in a culinary competition for the E.A.T! Championship of 2016. You might know Martin for transforming the Democratic Republic of Beer from what he called a dive bar into his vision of a true gastropub. And remember Grullon? He's with Cafe Roval, the new farm-to-table backyard eatery that's soon to open in Miami's Little Haiti. There is no waste here. All unused food from the event will be donated to LifeNet4Families. Tickets start at $35 in advance and $65 at the door. VIP tickets cost $100, and Elite prices start at $135 until September 20 — the day before the event — and then jump to $150. That gets you early entry, exclusive access to samplings not available in other areas, and a wine, spirit, and beer bar. A percentage of ticket sales will go toward the Florida Restaurant & Lodging Association. E.A.T! will take place this Wednesday from 6 to 10 p.m. at the BB&T Center (1 Panther Pkwy., Sunrise). Call 305-571-7543 or visit microapp.miaminewtimes.com/eat/2016/contact.php. David Minsky