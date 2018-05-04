A Guide to Free Comic Book Day 2018 in South Florida

The presence of superhero costumes on Miami streets in springtime is a good indicator that it's Free Comic Book Day, the annual nationwide celebration held the first Saturday of May. This Saturday, May 5, comic book fans will scour the streets for free comics and deals. This year's Free Comic Book Day happens to fall on Cinco de Mayo, and some stores are set to celebrate accordingly. From free tequila shots to 50-cent sales, here's a guide to Miami's happenings on Free Comic Book Day (FCBD).

Dust off your superhero costumes, Miami. Photo by Amadeus McCaskill

A&M Comics. Bird Road's A&M Comics has been slinging comic books since 1974 and is one of the nation's oldest stores of its kind. The overwhelming number of comic books, collectibles, T-shirts, and posters in this shop will send nerds into a tizzy. It's an oasis for the comic-obsessed. Sate your graphic-novel appetite this Saturday with free comics and a 50-cent sale. Owner Jorge Perez says shoppers should expect to see "a couple of superheroes." Scrounge up your quarters, head to the suburbs, and indulge. Noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, May 5, at 6650 Bird Rd., Miami; 305-661-3406; facebook.com/amcomicbooks.

Celebrate Cinco de Mayo at Korka Comics. Photo courtesy of Korka Comics

Korka Comics. According to store owner Stephen Korka, Free Comic Book Day is the busiest day of the year for those in his trade. "With it falling on Cinco de Mayo this year, I saw it as an opportunity to capitalize on that and make the day less about shopping and bargains and more about a place people can come to have a good time to celebrate both Cinco de Mayo and FCBD," Korka says. The store's Cinco de Mayo fiesta will take place at both its Miami-Dade and Broward locations. The celebrations will include piñatas, themed decorations, mariachi music, sales, extended hours, and two free comics from a predetermined selection. 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, May 5, at 10538 SW Eighth St., Miami; 786-717-5557; and 7641 Pines Blvd., Pembroke Pines; 954-962-3322; korkacomics.com.