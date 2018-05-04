A Guide to Free Comic Book Day 2018 in South Florida

The presence of superhero costumes on Miami streets in springtime is a good indicator that it's Free Comic Book Day, the annual nationwide celebration held the first Saturday of May. This Saturday, May 5, comic book fans will scour the streets for free comics and deals. This year's Free Comic Book Day happens to fall on Cinco de Mayo, and some stores are set to celebrate accordingly. From free tequila shots to 50-cent sales, here's a guide to Miami's happenings on Free Comic Book Day (FCBD).
A&M Comics. Bird Road's A&M Comics has been slinging comic books since 1974 and is one of the nation's oldest stores of its kind. The overwhelming number of comic books, collectibles, T-shirts, and posters in this shop will send nerds into a tizzy. It's an oasis for the comic-obsessed. Sate your graphic-novel appetite this Saturday with free comics and a 50-cent sale. Owner Jorge Perez says shoppers should expect to see "a couple of superheroes." Scrounge up your quarters, head to the suburbs, and indulge. Noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, May 5, at 6650 Bird Rd., Miami; 305-661-3406; facebook.com/amcomicbooks.
Korka Comics. According to store owner Stephen Korka, Free Comic Book Day is the busiest day of the year for those in his trade. "With it falling on Cinco de Mayo this year, I saw it as an opportunity to capitalize on that and make the day less about shopping and bargains and more about a place people can come to have a good time to celebrate both Cinco de Mayo and FCBD," Korka says. The store's Cinco de Mayo fiesta will take place at both its Miami-Dade and Broward locations. The celebrations will include piñatas, themed decorations, mariachi music, sales, extended hours, and two free comics from a predetermined selection. 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, May 5, at 10538 SW Eighth St., Miami; 786-717-5557; and 7641 Pines Blvd., Pembroke Pines; 954-962-3322; korkacomics.com.
Multiverse Corps. Comics. Make it an early morning this Saturday if you want to be one of the first 20 people in line to snag a free string bag packed with goodies (one bag per family) at Multiverse Corps. Comics. Self-described as "Miami's biggest Free Comic Book Day Event," it offers aficionados discounted and free comic books, as well as raffles, special guests, and other fun. Stopping by the shop will be G.I. Joe costuming club Task Force 27, along with artists Vanesa Del Rey, Greg Kirkpatrick, Alexandra “Allie” Morales, and others. 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, May 5, at 14234 SW Eighth St., Unit 16; Miami; 305-987-5302; multiversecorpscomics.com.
The Goblins Heist. This event is the mullet of FCBD celebrations. The store advertises on its Facebook page: "Free comics in the front! Free tequila shots in the back." Just try not to hit the floor before you score your two free comic books, giveaways, and sale items. Special guest artists include Jeff Dekal, Jose Varese, Daniel Dulitzky, and Juan Navarro. Although the Goblins Heist isn't listed as a participating store on freecomicbookday.com, you can still throw a few back and celebrate at the Hialeah shop. Noon to 9 p.m. Saturday, May 5, at 54 E. Fifth St., Hialeah; 786-717-6050; creatureentertainment.com/the-goblins-heist.
Villains Comics and Games. If you're strictly looking to take care of business on FCBD, Villains Comics and Games is your go-to. Dubbed Best Comic Book Store by New Times in 2014, the small North Miami Beach store offers everything from comic books to collectible busts and figurines. Saturday, customers score three to four free comic books per person from noon to 6 p.m. — "or whenever we run out," according to the guy who answered the shop's phone. Arrive early to ensure you get your pick. Noon to 6 p.m. Saturday, May 5, at 1788 NE 163rd St., North Miami Beach; 305-944-4773; facebook.com/Villains-Comics-and-Games-386014597924.
Tate's Comics. The Lauderhill comic-book mecca is celebrating FCBD in a big way. From 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., peruse "Artist Alley," where local comic-book creators and artists will be highlighted, along with a graphic novel pop-up shop and plenty of food trucks. Indie comic creators on the bill include Kat McDermott, Alex Porcayo, Ruben R. Diaz, and George Hartman. Also, hang out with the Culture Creeps — Jordan Steele of the Fine Print Shoppe and Mike Reyes of Terribly Odd — who will debut their latest collaboration and give away T-shirts to the first 100 people. And, of course, Tate's will be stocked with plenty of the FCBD titles you're hoping to score. 4566 N University Dr., Lauderhill; 954-748-0181; tatescomics.com.
