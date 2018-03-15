How to Participate in the March for Our Lives in South Florida

The March for Our Lives will be a moment that reverberates not only in Washington but also far and wide, with more than 700 marches around the world. And for those who want to show their support for the Never Again movement and the students who are seeking change but who can't make it to D.C. for the main rally next Saturday, here is a list of sister marches that will take place around South Florida March 24.

Miami Beach. People will gather at Miami Beach Senior High at 8 a.m. before marching to Collins Park at 10. At 10:45 in Collins Park, the rally will begin to hear speakers ranging from Marjory Stoneman Douglas students to local celebrities and activists before returning to the school campus at noon. Organizers say they expect parking in the area to fill up quickly and suggest carpooling, shuttles, and public transit. Lyft will also offer a limited number of free rides to the event. Miami Beach Senior High School, 2231 Prairie Ave., Miami Beach; facebook.com.

Parkland. Many members of the community surrounding Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School will gather at Pine Tree Park at 9 a.m. before beginning their march at 10. Details regarding the route, timing, and parking have yet to be announced. Pine Tree Park, 10555 Trails End, Parkland; facebook.com.