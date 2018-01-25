World's Richest Horse Race Runs Saturday at Gulfstream Park

Imagine thoroughbred racing at its most idyllic, and you’d arrive at Keeneland Race Course on the outskirts of Lexington, Kentucky. The parking lots are made not of asphalt, but of grass. Early arrivals tailgate not by sipping Bud Light, but cups of brown liquor, likely procured at one of several reputable distilleries situated along the Blue Grass State’s hallowed Bourbon Trail, which makes the drive from Louisville to Lexington a whole lot less boring.

Keeneland — from the structure to the booze to the employees — is stitched in vivid shades of green, brown, and white. In the distance are fields of even more horses, running freely, a reminder that in these parts, the development of equine stock is of utmost importance. Even when fraught with competitive failure, the scene is unflinchingly genteel.

Then there's Gulfstream Park. At the entrance is the gaudy presence of “Pegasus and Dragon,” the second-tallest statue in the continental United States, next to the Statue of Liberty. This gigantic winged horse crushing a dragon was erected not as a tribute to the immigrants who populate this great nation, but as a testament to the enormous ego of Gulfstream Park’s paterfamilias, Frank Stronach.