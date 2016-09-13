Piff the Magic Dragon at the Fort Lauderdale Improv

Piff with Mr. Piffles, "the big draw." Christopher DeVargas

You might remember Piff the Magic Dragon and his self-described "grumpy magic" comedy routine from his stints as a finalist on Season 10 of America's Got Talent and Penn & Teller's Fool Us. His brand of magic and humor caught the world's attention in large part thanks to his unique self-deprecating style — and his magic Chihuahua.

Piff and Mr. Piffles' hilarious act has made them one of the top comedy routines in the world. They perform weekly in Las Vegas, but they are still able to take time to tour the nation. Their act is wildly popular with both new fans and longtime admirers.

You can watch Piff the Magic Dragon's comedy routine in person at the Fort Lauderdale Improv this Friday through Sunday. Piff tells New Times that his new routine will build upon what fans saw on his television appearances and will maintain the persona that got him and Mr. Piffles to where they are.

"There are definitely a lot of new tricks and jokes for the fans who loved those appearances," Piff says, "but at heart I will always be a grumpy magic dragon with a long-suffering, magic-performing Chihuahua."

Since appearing on television, Piff and Mr. Piffles have carved themselves out quite the avenues to deliver magic and comedy to the lives of their fans. Though his schedule might seem hectic, Piff seems happy with it.

"Mr. Piffles and I have our own show at the Flamingo in Las Vegas every Monday through Wednesday; then we tour all over the USA each Thursday through Sunday. I'm living the dream," Piff says.

"Las Vegas is the mecca of magic," he continues. "Penn & Teller have become good friends and, dare I say it, mentors, and I truly love being a part of that iconic scene."

Piff says he and Mr. Piffles are excited to perform in South Florida after touring the entire country. He says Fort Lauderdale is a big improvement — at least weather-wise — from where they used to perform.

"Let's be honest: He's the big draw," Piff says, "and I'm OK with that. He's always excited about anywhere with sunshine, as he spent the first two years of his life in Dundee, Scotland, a place where the sun is as absent as the dentistry."

Still, Mr. Piffles won't be hooking up with any Mrs. Piffles on the beach while the duo is in town.

"Whilst it would be wonderful to see him find true love [in South Florida], sadly, after a very special trip to the vet's in 2008, he no longer has the equipment."

If you're considering seeing Piff and Mr. Piffles at the Fort Lauderdale Improv, you're in for a treat. The show promises to be everything that made you a fan of the pair. According to the man himself, if you like what you saw on AGT, you'll love what's in store for this upcoming tour stop.

"Grumpy magic, reptile-based humor, and mild Chihuahua peril," Piff promises. "If you liked what you saw on TV, you will love this show."

Piff the Magic Dragon

7:30 and 10 p.m. Friday, September 16; 7 and 9:30 p.m. Saturday, September 17; and 7 p.m. Sunday, September 18, at the Fort Lauderdale Improv, 5700 Seminole Way, Fort Lauderdale; ftl.improv.com. General-admission tickets start at $25.