Reservoir Dolls, an All-Woman Reservoir Dogs Reboot, Flips the Script

As Hollywood continues to unpack more casualties from the #MeToo movement, women are fighting back by creating the kind of work they want to see and the roles they want to play. Erika Sorensen’s Reservoir Dolls, presented by the Outré Theatre Company at the Pompano Beach Cultural Center, flips the script in an all-female stage adaption of Quentin Tarantino’s 1992 testosterone-driven heist film, Reservoir Dogs.

“I grew up in Chino, [California], and ended up at Pasadena’s Royal Academy of Dramatic Arts,” says Sorensen, an actor, playwright, and roller-derby skater. “When I saw the film version of Reservoir Dogs, I thought, This is cool, but why don’t women ever get to play roles like this?”

That’s when she thought of adapting the iconic script for the stage. It took more than a decade for Sorensen to get fed up with some of the parts she and the actresses she knew were being offered and decided to give playwriting a shot. When she did, she dug in, spending hours shaping the nonlinear narrative, preserving the rhythmic dialogue, changing all the pronouns, and breathing life into roles that, she says, women are rarely asked to inhabit.