Russ Rector, Animal Activist and Pioneer of the Anti-Captivity Movement, Dies at 69

When I first met Russ Rector, in the spring of 2015, we talked about Lolita, Miami Seaquarium's resident orca. Rector alleged the size of her tank, the smallest of any orca in captivity in the world, was too small. He was as brash as his reputation implied. But as aggressive as his tone was, even from the get-go of our first talk — he could certainly string words together in a way that made it seem as if he was constantly infuriated — I realized he communicated this way only because he possessed what many others lack: passion. Russ was a diehard animal advocate.

I had no idea that my curious inquiry into the renowned animal rights activist would evolve into a correspondence that would last years. I also didn't know the world would lose him so soon. Russ died Sunday, January 7, at the age of 69.

It stings my heart that I won't hear from Russ ever again. Will there really be no more conversations about whether the birds in Laura Quinn Wild Bird Sanctuary are being properly cared for? Will there really be no more discussions about how certain animal rights activists profit more from their efforts than the animals themselves?