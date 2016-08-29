Ten Reasons Fort Lauderdale Beach Is the Best Beach in Broward

Throughout the summer, "Best Beaches" has highlighted the best beach spots Broward has to offer. Our final pick? Fort Lauderdale Beach.

We certainly saved the best for last in our search for the best beach in Broward County. We must say that we've enjoyed our stroll through some of the quieter, less-populated beaches Broward has to offer. It's been a legitimately tough choice deciding on our favorite beach, but in the end, our search for the undisputed heavyweight champion of beaches in Broward has ended with Fort Lauderdale's hand being raised in the air.

10. The classic beach views.

If there is one thing that sets Fort Lauderdale above the rest of the beaches in Broward, it's the scenery. There just isn't a beach that rivals the sort of classic picturesque views you get on a drive down Ocean Boulevard in Fort Lauderdale. Fort Lauderdale is the beach you bring people if you want to impress them. It's the most beautiful beach of the bunch, with the others lagging far behind.

9. The clean shores.

Not every beach we went to on our quest to find the best beach in Broward was in the best condition, but Fort Lauderdale beach is consistently clean every time we visit. Maybe it's because Fort Lauderdale is a big city with a bigger budget for beach cleanup, but it's noticeable just how much cleaner the water, beach, and sidewalks are compared to others in the area.

Michele Eve Sandberg

8. Coconuts.

429 Seabreeze Blvd., Fort Lauderdale; 954-525-2421.

Coconuts is the sort of place where you dock your boat, stroll right up to the bar, grab a cocktail, and just enjoy being outside. This is the sort of place your relatives envision when they think about vacationing in Florida. Between the views of the water, the food, and the tropical atmosphere, Coconuts is the entire Fort Lauderdale experience wrapped into one terrific restaurant.

Michele Eve Sandberg

7. The crowds.

In past Best Beach posts, we've lauded the sort of relaxed crowds you find at some Broward beaches. Fort Lauderdale is very different from those places. If it's chill crowds you're looking for, Fort Lauderdale beach is not your cup of tea. What makes the crowds at Fort Lauderdale a positive feature, though, is they make for topnotch people watching. For better or for worse, there is never a dull moment on Fort Lauderdale Beach. More youth come through Fort Lauderdale beach than any other we visited, giving it a place-to-be sort of feel.

6. Staycation feels.

It can't be said enough: We live in an area of the United States that is considered a vacation destination. That means every time we step outside our doors, we are basically on someone else's vacation. A family of four in Idaho might be saving all year just to go to Fort Lauderdale Beach a few times, but we can have the pleasure of going there for three bucks of gas. It's something we shouldn't take for granted.

Michele Eve Sandberg

5. Fat Tuesday's.

17 S. Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd., Fort Lauderdale; 954-525-6090.

Ahhhh, yes — the part of Fort Lauderdale that is both evil and undeniable. Fat Tuesday's is not a place you go to relax; rather, it's a place you go to double-fist plastic cups full of mystery-red-liquor-laced drinks and beer bong Coronas . That's cool, though, because that's the part of Fort Lauderdale we grew up with. If you're going to call a beach the best in the county , it needs some shenanigans.

4. The actual beaches.

The beaches themselves need to be talked about here because they are the best in Broward. Well-kept, wide-stretching beaches cover the real estate here. Many beaches we visited over the last two months were less beach, more bushes, featuring landscape that just seemed to cut into the sand. We come to the beach for the beach, so it's nice to come to Fort Lauderdale where the beach is the beach.

3. There is so much room for activities.

We've covered how many beaches in South Florida have set aside nice areas for patrons to play various sports, but Fort Lauderdale has multiple dedicated areas that practically invite you to be fit. At Fort Lauderdale Beach, there are huge volleyball courts, outdoor gym equipment, and even a beachside full-size basketball court. These are not haphazardly placed amenities but legit facilities placed on beautiful settings. The great features are a nice touch.

Alex Markow

2. The iconic sidewalk walls.

Something so simple has somehow become so iconic. These twisting walls that shadow the sidewalk in Fort Lauderdale have almost become a part of our childhoods. Everyone can pinpoint the spots they used to hang out when they were in high school. These walls not only bring back great memories, but they look great too. If you were dropped off, eyes closed, on Fort Lauderdale Beach, you'd open your eyes and instantly know where you were.

1. The name recognition.

In the end, Fort Lauderdale Beach is Broward County. It's the most famous beach in Broward — it's South Beach north, in a sense. Fort Lauderdale is the town your relatives focus on when they are planning to visit you, and it's the beach they want to go to just to say they've been there. No other beach in Broward can make these claims, and that is why Fort Lauderdale is head and shoulders above the rest.

