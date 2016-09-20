The Best Things to Do in Broward and Palm Beach This Week

Nick Cannon does it all; see Friday. Courtesy of Hard Rock Live

Friday

Nick Cannon has enjoyed one of those careers that makes the 20-something Orson Welles look like a slouch. The 35-year-old multihyphenate has already excelled as a standup comic, rapper, actor, entrepreneur, film director/producer, philanthropist, and that enviable catchall title, "television personality." And he was, for six years, Mr. Mariah Carey, undoubtedly the hardest job of them all. But when Howie Mandel recently posted a picture of himself in Vegas with a busty Carey along with the hashtag "#SundayWithYourEx," Cannon took it well. He and Mandel are besties, after all, longtime friends and cohosts on America's Got Talent (yeah, Cannon does that too) who are not averse to the occasional prank. Call Mandel's photo gentle revenge for Cannon's scarily convincing appearance as a mime (OK, there's nothing this guy can't do) on AGT in 2014, which scared the wits out of his older pal. These days, any grievances they do share can be aired onstage in their coheadlining standup show. As for Mandel, in addition to being one of the few celebrities who can rock a shaved head and a Van Dyke beard, he boasts a CV as eclectic as Cannon's, one that spans author, actor, television host, and comic. Of course, he's had 25 more years than Cannon to build up his resumé, but who's counting? See them take the stage at 8 p.m. Friday at Hard Rock Live (1 Seminole Way in Hollywood). Tickets cost $45 to $85. Call 800-745-3000 or visit myhrl.com. John Thomason

Ann Storck's mission began in 1951 when she opened her home to a handful of children with developmental disabilities. Her mission continued in 1981 with the founding of the Ann Storck Center, a more permanent facility that serves more than 300 kids across two campuses. Now in its 23rd year, the Celebrity Chefs Food Tasting & Auction is a "signature event" featuring live entertainment, a silent auction, and a grand tasting of culinary creations from a cadre of some of South Florida's most talented chefs. The event supports the kids enrolled in the Center for Celebrity Chefs. The silent auction will include a catalog of distinctive wine, food, spa packages, and private dinners. The Celebrity Chefs Food Tasting & Auction, which has gained a reputation as one of South Florida's premier fundraising events, will be held from 7 to 11 p.m. Friday at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino (1 Seminole Way in Hollywood). Self-parking is available onsite in lots and garages, and valet parking is available at the main entrance. Single tickets cost $150 each. For more information, call 954-584-8000 or email chefs@annstorckcenter.org. David Minsky

Celebrate autumn at the Riverwalk Fall Festival; see Saturday. Courtesy of Middle River Arts Photography

Saturday

The autumn bug has bitten Broward hard, and the second-annual Riverwalk Fall Festival is another excuse for locals to enjoy the awesome weather that South Florida's climate frequently provides. Nothing welcomes fall quite like spending the day outside having a good time in shorts and flip-flops. In these parts, fall is just a little warm layover until that brutal week of winter hits in late January. Fall carnival-themed games, activities, competitions, and live music will fill the air while Coral Springs' and West Broward's Schools of Rock provide the tunes, and vendors and food trucks will peddle their wares. Maybe one or two of them will offer something pumpkin-spice-flavored, but don't let that distract you — especially if a nice salty breeze wafts over the Tarpon River. The second-annual Riverwalk Fall Festival runs from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday at Esplanade Park (400 SW Second St., Fort Lauderdale). Admission is free, and well-behaved, leashed pets are welcome. Call 954-468-1541 or visit goriverwalk.com. Abel Folgar

There are a variety of reasons to get up and out of the house this weekend but none perhaps as important and life-affirming as raising funds and awareness for the fight against childhood cancer. As September is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, supporters of St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital are banding together in cities across the country to walk, run, or wheel to ensure that families in St. Jude’s care never receive a bill for their child’s treatments. Those treatments have helped boost the overall childhood cancer survival rate from 20 percent to 80 percent since the center's opening in 1962. Locally, participants can gather at John Prince Park (4759 S. Congress Ave., Lake Worth) Saturday for registration beginning at 6:30 a.m. and an 8 a.m. start time. This 5K (approximately 3.1 miles) is designed as a walk or fun run with participants ages 6 and up donating a minimum of $10 for a solo jaunt or joining a team for increased fundraising efforts. Those who enter the Fearless Fundraisers group and raise $100 or more for their walk get a chance to win St. Jude’s swag including T-shirts, backpacks, and mugs. Visit fundraising.stjude.org to register. Terra Sullivan

Artists, Transformers, and cosplay, oh my; see Saturday. Courtesy of PalmCon

PalmCon 2016 is Palm Beach’s largest comic and pop culture event. It will feature cosplay, artists, vendors, guest appearances, Q&As, and much more. Celebrities that are set to appear this year include Michael Bell (Transformers), Chris Harrelson (The Walking Dead), Nalini Krishan (Star Wars: Episode II), artists Michael Duron and Joe Fauvel, and many more. Featured events include Transformers: The Movie (1986), Hollywood makeup exhibits, and an improv show. The event takes place Saturday and Sunday at the Palm Beach County Convention Center, located at 650 Okeechobee Blvd. in West Palm Beach. A two-day pass for adults costs $25, while a one-day pass is $14. A child's pass costs $15 for two days and $8 for one day. For more information, visit palmcon.net. Ryan Yousefi

