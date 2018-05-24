Boom for Real finds Jean-Michel Basquiat Tagging Himself "It"

There are two stories being told in the documentary Boom for Real: The Late Teenage Years of Jean-Michel Basquiat. The first: How 1970s New York, that city of urban decay, run-down apartment buildings, rampant crime and overwhelming scuzziness, spawned a hopeful, vibrant art scene. This was a time when painters like Kenny Scharf, filmmakers like Jim Jarmusch or gadflies like journalist Glenn O’Brien, all interviewed in the doc, were experimenting with their respective art forms and coming up with awe-inspiring new ways to spotlight both their work and their community.

At the same time, graffiti virtuoso Lee Quinones and savvy hustler Fab 5 Freddy (both also interviewed here) were spearheading their own burgeoning movement, one that soon brought Quinones’ subway-car graffiti into the limelight, along with the rapping, DJing, b-boy-dancing and what soon would be celebrated as the main components of hip-hop.

The other story, the one that’s supposed to be this doc’s main focus, is not really as interesting. This one tells of Jean-Michel Basquiat’s ascent from spray-painting street vagrant to one of the icons of renegade New York art.