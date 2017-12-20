Jumanji Returns With Weak Jungle Action and Not-Bad Dick Jokes

It is unconscionable that as late as 2017, the United States has taken precisely zero substantive steps toward the prevention of Jumanji crises. These have come steadily, every couple of decades, since the 1981 publication of Chris Van Allsburg’s picture book, which warned — in glorious gray-toned, frozen-time illustrations that echo Pierre Roy in their domestic surrealism and anticipate Pixar in their plasticity — of the dangers of a vintage board game that could set rhinos and lions loose in your home. Then came the 1995 film, in which that game unleashes a zoo’s worth of jungle beasts to stampede through a mansion’s library and out into a cozy New Hampshire village, destroying books and lives and property values. And now, in 2017, the clamorous Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle reports that the terror has gone digital, no longer bound to last-century’s game boards and dice rolls. As crowds gather this holiday season to behold the harrowing of yet another batch of young people at the paws (and tusks) of rampant wildlife, I have to ask: How many more lives and homes must this game destroy before we see some common-sense regulation?

If Jumanji were real, of course, and laying waste to our mansions and young people, the U.S. wouldn’t do jack about it. Politicians and media figures would make it a wedge lifestyle issue, insisting that coastal Catan-loving elites shouldn’t tell Real America what it can and can’t play. 4Channers and Gamergaters would dox any woman who dared publicly denounce getting pelican-pecked or hippo-stomped. The president would squeeze out a tweet defending “our beautiful gaming heritage” while Proud Boy deplorables would search their attics and basements for the jungle-board game hell-boxes they’ll insist can only be taken from their cold, dead hands. Donald Trump Jr. would track down a copy just for the chance to shoot some lions. In short, we’re a nation that would be too dumb to ban a game that sics rhinoceroses on children, so, of course, it makes sense that we’re also a nation where it’s profitable to occasionally pump out a big dumb Jumanji movie.

The new one is bigger and dumber than the previous, a feat considering the relentless clatter of the 1995 iteration, which had as much to do with the look and feel of its source material as The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies did with the writing of J.R.R. Tolkien. Jumanji 2017 is inspired not by Van Allsburg’s book but by Jumanji ’95. This time, the kids-to-be-harrowed — a squad of bickering, single-trait high schoolers — turn their noses up at the very idea of playing a board game. Eagerly synergistic, Jumanji obliges, somehow transmuting itself into a form they will find more appealing: a 16-bit video game cartridge. As in It, the source material’s nostalgic touchstones have been chucked out in favor of more recent ones, a cycle that will no doubt find the young folks of Jumanji 2035 discovering an iPhone 6 loaded up with a mysterious Albino Rhino Go! app.