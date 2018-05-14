Claire Denis Beguiles Again in Piercing Let the Sunshine In

Few directors can rival Claire Denis in the department of wordless seduction. From Valeria Bruni Tedeschi shooting nervous giggles at Vincent Gallo in a “God Only Knows”–filled bar (1996’s Nenette and Boni) to Mati Diop and Gregoire Colin swaying body-to-body to “Night Shift” (2008’s 35 Shots of Rum), Denis conveys the most primal of emotions through gestural action that she looks upon with an unfailing courage and generosity. (Her great cinematographer is Agnes Godard.)

During a remarkable sequence in her new Let the Sunshine In, Denis’ heroine, Isabelle (Juliette Binoche), upon falling into the arms of the sensitively brooding theater actor (Nicolas Duvauchelle) with whom she’s just had dinner, exhales from the depths of her being and admits: “It feels so good to stop all that talking.” Perhaps a momentary tongue-in-cheek nod to Denis’ own exceptionally tactile, image-driven moviemaking, the line also functions as something of a rubric-in-miniature for the beguilingly elliptical rhythms of Let the Sunshine In.

Largely comical and also boundlessly compassionate and mature, this is essentially Denis’ movie about the dating game — the highs and lows, the setbacks and surprises, the wine-filled meals and sublimely silent car rides flush with the possibility of either consummation or heartbreak. Not for nothing does Sunshine open on a minutes-long scene of grunt-heavy lovemaking between Isabelle and a portly banker (Xavier Beauvois) and end with a 15-minute introspective dialogue between Isabelle and an apparent (and also quite portly) love psychic, played by Gerard Depardieu in a sterling, out-of-nowhere curveball cameo. Denis’ business here is nothing less than the exhaustive, seesawing, up-and-down swerves people experience when seeking out companionship — and the challenges, rewards and devastations that attend such a search. (Denis has described Roland Barthes’ A Lover’s Discourse: Fragments as a starting-point inspiration for Sunshine, with a screenplay she co-wrote with Christine Angot.)