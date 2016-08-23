Sharon Jones Won't Let Cancer Stop the Funk
Barbara Kopple's Miss Sharon Jones! tells the kind of true story that makes you want to kick creation itself square in the crotch. Here's that firecracker soul singer, nearing her 60s, her boogie still majestic, her band still a tight retro marvel, her wail still the southern end of a northbound dragster. When she's onstage, her Dap-Kings lock into a groove, her sweat flies and if you're in the crowd you damn sure dance or you aren't worth knowing.
This century being what it is, and the music biz being even worse than the rest of modern life, Jones supports herself and her stiletto-sharp J.B.'s-style retro band through old-fashioned barnstorming: They haul their gear around the world and, each night, knock off a couple hundred people's socks. It's a hard, honest life, and a demanding one. The too-quick clips in this documentary's opening moments suggest the power of her hard-funk art, but to feel it for real you need a longer exposure, to get caught up in it, to surrender your metabolism.
Kopple can't let the groove work its
Jones was a regular person longer than she was an indie-soul star, working as a corrections officer and singing in a wedding band before finally putting a record out at age 40. So she faces her diagnosis — and financial uncertainty — like people you know might: humbly, grateful for the help and love of those around her, well aware of how much worse others might have it. The closest to a celebrity meltdown we see is when she's briefly heartbroken that a November dinner with her bandmates has fallen through — they're the closest to
Kopple's film is intimate and rousing. We see Jones rejecting wigs, getting her head shaved, consulting with her doctors, knocking back
It all builds to a clean bill of health, a triumphant tour, lots of TV appearances and a feel-good ending belied by the fact that the story hasn't ended. Jones is again undergoing chemo treatments, this time for cancer in her stomach,
