Upgrade Builds a Better Hyper-Violent Retro-Future Thriller

Leigh Whannell has set his vicious, stylish sci-fi pulp thriller Upgrade in a near future of self-driving cars and fully Alexa-ruled homes, telling a story of revenge and possession while wittily targeting contemporary anxieties. It asks, between its whip-fast head-splatters and face-knifings, Is something essentially human lost when we turn ourselves over to technology? In form and function, though, Upgrade is as committed to the pulp past as it is the tech dystopia to come. Teeming with abandoned buildings full of thugs to be dispatched, ruled over by shadow corporations and wicked artificial intelligence, Whannell’s film plays like the smarter-than-you’d-think 2018 version of some 1988 kill-’em-all VHS cheapie. It even kicks off, I regret to say, with the murder of the hero-dude’s wife, a retrograde stake-raising trick that’s only slightly less embarrassing here than it was in Deadpool 2, but only because Upgrade at least doesn’t pretend it’s satirizing such stale beats.

Still, the title’s accurate. Whannell (Insidious: Chapter 3) has upgraded the 20th century’s gritty-city one-man-army cyborg thrillers with some killer twists. Rendered quadriplegic in the crash and attack that murdered his wife and motivated his heroism, Grey (Logan Marshall-Green) regains control of his limbs once a reclusive billionaire inventor talks him into agreeing to have an experimental AI implant clipped to his spine. Cue grisly surgery footage, blasts of gothic organ on the soundtrack, and the queasiest rebirth-of-the-flesh scene since that bit in Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein where Kenneth Branagh and Robert De Niro splashed around in amniotic fluid like it was baked beans on Double Dare. Yes, the implant, called STEM, works, and Grey suddenly can walk again — but when a mad scientist looks this jazzed about new tech, you should know to read through the terms of use.

The first surprise: STEM can talk right into Grey’s brain, in passionless elocution-class English (voiced by Simon Maiden) that suggests 2001’s Hal. The second: STEM can drive Grey himself when Grey allows it to, which comes in handy when he breaks into a home hunting for the gang of advanced-tech street thugs who killed his wife. Grey’s a man’s man, the kind of guy who rehabs old Firebirds and wants nothing to do with the new self-driving models. But he’s no killer. STEM, it turns out is – it’s an efficient and pitiless dicer of us ol’ meatbags. Upgrade may sound familiar in its genre plotting, in its paranoia, in its scenes of thugs getting butchered. But this element is new and electric. As Grey’s body carves up the villains, Grey’s face is aghast, disgusted, horrified — and, of course, a little turned on.