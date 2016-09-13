99 JAMZ Brings the Game to Revolution Live

The Game comes through Fort Lauderdale tomorrow. Photo by Eva Rinaldi via Flickr cc

“Our 99 JAMZ Uncensored are legendary,” says on-air personality Supa Cindy. And, though she may be biased, the concert series presented by one of Miami's most popular hip-hop stations has become something to mark down on your calendar. “I think they get more exciting. The staff gets more comfortable with everything so they just start flowing like on cruise control.”

Recently, the station announced that the Game will be the next artist to hit the "Uncensored" stage on Wednesday, September 14. The L.A. rapper is sure to put on a memorable show. He's already known to be perpetually uncensored as a mere five minutes on his raunchy Instagram feed will demonstrate. Let's pray he talks more about his upcoming 1992 album and less about his "eggplant" tomorrow night.

Rae Sremmurd at last month's 99 JAMZ Uncensored. Photo by Amanda Barona

If the last Uncensored concert was any indication, this one is not to be missed. Rae Sremmurd came through Revolution Live on August 17. Along with Cindy, the entire on-air squad was in the building: DJ Entice, DJ Hercules, and the, “Wolf of South Beach,” DJ E Feezy. After the opening set from Entice, DJ Nailz and DJ Nasty went off the air and welcomed both Swae Lee and Slim Jimmi, to the stage. The literal brothers started off by revealing the story behind their stage name, then moved on and relived the moment when Slim Jimmy fell off stage and sliced his leg open at Governor’s Ball last year.

The Uncensored concerts are part interview, part performance.

“When we thought of it, we had a vision for it,” DJ Nailz explains. “And I think it exceeded the vision we already had for it. I think it’s bigger than we thought it was going to be.”

Since November 2015, WEDR’s Program Directors Jill Strada and Cory “Big Mack” Roberts have worked to garner plenty of support for the interview series from South Florida listeners and the hip-hop community alike. After kicking the series off right with Rick Ross, 99 JAMZ has been able to keep the hype going, featuring other major artists like 50 Cent, Fat Joe, and Trick Daddy. Unfortunately, the only way in the door is to win tickets by calling into the station. But there's still time left, so tune in and get your cell phone ready.

Tomorrow, the tradition continues with the Game.