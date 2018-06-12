Andrew McMahon Dishes on the Friend-Filled Evening Coming to Fort Lauderdale

“I’ve got friends who... will help me pull through.”

Those are the words that anchor Andrew McMahon’s love fest of a jam, La La Lie. That tune debuted nearly 13 years ago, and since then, a lot has changed for the former Something Corporate and Jack’s Mannequin frontman. He’s dabbled in solo work, survived leukemia, married the love of his life, and had a daughter, and now he's steamrolling through the airwaves as the face of Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness.

Amid the changes, McMahon has kept and made some great friends. And a handful of them are now hitting the road with him for a one-of-a-kind tour. The Pen & the Piano Tour will hit Revolution Live in Fort Lauderdale this Friday.