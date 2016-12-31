menu

Best Free Concert of the Weekend: Pitbull’s New Year’s Revolution at Bayfront Park

Billy Joel Is Still a Piano Man


Saturday, December 31, 2016 at 8:27 a.m.
By Flor Frances
Photo by Ralph Arveson / Flickr
A A

New Year’s Eve is always a big event, especially if it’s on a weekend. And in Miami, considering that the weather is awesome on New Year’s Eve, an outdoor party is a good, viable option. If you add the concepts of Miami + Party + Good Weather, the end result this year is going to be Pitbull at Bayfront Park for free on Saturday night. With special guests Snoop Dogg and Queen Latifah hosting the event, this promises to be an outright banger!

The show will be airing live on Fox all over the country, and it is most likely going to be packed to the brim, so get there early if you want to get in. The show has free admission, with no bottles, cans, and fireworks allowed — in other words, the usual. But it will definitely be worth the wait since it is not only Pitbull, Snoop, and Queen Latifah on stage. With them will be Nelly, Coolio, Naughty by Nature, Biz Markie, Young MC, and Steven A. Clark, who recently had a conversation with Miami New Times.

A little piece of advice: If you are planning to drive, just don’t. Avoid a headache and take the Metrorail or Metromover that will be operating all night long for the special occasion. Uber and Lyft are also good options.

Happy 2017, everyone!

Pitbull's New Year's Revolution. 8 p.m. Saturday, December 31, at Bayfront Park, 301 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; Admission is free.

