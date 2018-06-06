The Ten Best Concerts Coming to South Florida This Summer

This summer is a great time to be a music fan in Miami. From Britney Spears to the Smashing Pumpkins, some of the most important tours in America are making their way to South Florida. This roundup includes a list of brave souls who are willing to endure the Miami heat and who — in our opinion — are the best. From lesser-known acts to large-scale ones hitting venues of all sizes across the region, here are the ten best concerts coming to South Florida this June through August.

The Perfect Trip: Miami Psych Fest II. Last year at the Bridge, Eclectic Overdrive’s Adam Arritola launched the inaugural the Perfect Trip: Miami Psych Fest. This year, the two-day festival is expanding and taking place on two stages at neighboring music venues the Ground and Floyd. The eclectic lineup includes more than 40 local and touring musicians, such as Sugar Candy Mountain, Jandek, Kool Keith, Tatsuya Nakatani and Kenny Millions, and Seafoam Walls. The festival, self-described as "a nonprofit, limited-capacity psychedelic audio/visual indoor festival experience" might be the best — and trippiest — choice this summer to get bang for your buck. 4:20 p.m. Friday, June 22, and Saturday, June 23, at Floyd and the Ground, 34 NE 11th St., Miami. Admission is free at Floyd from 4:20 to 10 p.m. and $20 per day at the Ground via ticketfly.com.

Mount Kimbie. At a time when Miami's music venues and clubs are biting the dust, the pickings can seem slim. Enter the Ground, Club Space's new midsize live-music venue. With its killer sound, overall layout, and intimate vibe, this venue is already easily one of the best around. This spot is a hub for genre diversity, from metal to hip-hop to electronic. The Ground's program and marketing director, Patrick Walsh, told New Times last year: "We want this venue to be home for all music lovers and to provide a space for all genres of music.” This summer, British electronic duo Mount Kimbie will cross the pond for a debut show at the Ground in support of its latest album, Love What Survives. Y'all ready for this? 10 p.m. Thursday, June 21, at the Ground, 34 NE 11th St., Miami; 305-375-0001; thegroundmiami.com. Tickets cost $20 to $30 via ticketfly.com.

EXPAND Don't miss American Football on a limited tour this summer. Photo by Shervin Lainez

American Football. The news of American Football venturing down to South Florida is enough to make emo babies ugly-cry. In 2016, the influential Midwest band released its second LP, American Football (LP2), after a 17-year hiatus. Now Fort Lauderdale will become one of the only lucky cities to experience the hits. According to the tour dates listed on American Football's site, the band will play shows only in California and Florida. The five-date tour will kick off in San Diego August 3 and finish in Fort Lauderdale August 11. 7 p.m. Saturday, August 11, at Revolution Live, 100 SW Third Ave., Fort Lauderdale; 954-449-1025; jointherevolution.net. Tickets cost $22.50 via ticketmaster.com.

Who's ready? Photo courtesy of artist management

Goodie Mob. It's been more than two decades since the Atlanta rap vets released their debut album, Soul, Food, a significant hip-hop compilation from a group that Pitchfork calls "an essential part in the rise of Southern rap." In 2013, Miami was pumped to catch Goodie Mob's Age Against the Machine Reunion Tour at Grand Central. When the show was canceled, it was truly a bummer. This summer, original Goodie Mob members Khujo, T-Mo, CeeLo, and Big Gipp will make their way to the Magic City to reunite for a night of classics. 8 p.m. Saturday, June 16, at Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts, 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 305-949-6722; arshtcenter.org. Tickets cost $35 to $95 plus fees via arshtcenter.org.

GZA. Last year, when a fully assembled Wu-Tang Clan paid a visit to South Florida during Miami Art Week for a show at Mana Wynwood, New Times raved about the performance. Douglas Markowitz wrote, "These days, the standards for what makes a decent hip-hop show are pretty low. Rappers can usually get away with arriving late, playing too short, and having so little energy they can barely spit out their own lyrics without losing their breath. But every so often, a set reminds you why you suffer through amateur hour. It makes you remember exactly why hip-hop is so great to see live. That’s what Wu-Tang Clan did last night." Wu-Tang's GZA, along with DJ Heron, will return to South Florida for a solo set at Miami's crustiest venue for what's sure to be a must-see show. For a cool $75, you can even meet the hip-hop legend. Check out GZA and the Soul Rebels' recent NPR Music Tiny Desk Concert for sonic gold. 6 p.m. Saturday, July 7, at Churchill's Pub, 5501 NE Second Ave., Miami; 305-757-1807; churchillspub.com. Tickets cost $35 to $200 via eventbrite.com.

Bomba Estéreo Photo credit: Sony Music

Bomba Estéreo. When your band catches the attention of Arcade Fire, which leads to a collaboration and then an opening slot for the Grammy-winning group on tour, that's a good indicator you're probably doing something right. But let's not get it twisted. The Grammy-nominated Bomba Estéreo has been turning heads worldwide for several years. The Colombian band's latest album, Ayo, landed on Rolling Stone's list of the ten best Latin albums of 2017. This August, the group will return to Miami on the Jungla Tour. Want to shake your ass this summer? As if we needed to ask. Head to South Beach for the ultimate tropical dance party. 7:30 p.m. Saturday, August 11, at the Fillmore, 1700 Washington Ave., Miami Beach; 305-673-7300; fillmoremb.com. Tickets cost $27 to $82.75 via livenation.com.

Weezer performing at Riptide Music Festival 2017. Photo by Christina Mendenhall

Weezer and Pixies. Who said South Florida summer is a slow time for music? If you aren't freaking out right now, go back, listen to the hits, and check your excitement meter again. The alt-rock legends Weezer and the Pixies will embark on a coheadlining tour across North America with the Wombats until July 16; then Sleigh Bells is slated to hop on for the remainder of the tour. New Times recently speculated the Pixies might be booked under the name "Debaser" to play a secret show at Fort Lauderdale's Revolution Live. Either way, catch the joint tour at Coral Sky. 7:30 p.m. Friday, June 22, at Coral Sky Amphitheatre, 601-7 Sansburys Way, West Palm Beach; 561-795-8883; livenation.com. Tickets cost $25 to $79 via livenation.com.

Enjoy a show at one of Miami's best outdoor music venues this summer. Photo by Luc Coiffait

Dua Lipa. When you were 22 years old, did you have a number one song with Calvin Harris on two Billboard dance charts? Yeah, probably not. That song, "One Kiss," is sitting in the top spot. Not bad for someone who isn't even old enough to rent a car in America. Dua Lipa, dubbed the "Adele of pop bangers" by New Times, will head to the 2,600-seat, 8,000-capacity amphitheater in Bayfront Park for an outdoor show this summer. 8 p.m. Tuesday, June 12, at Bayfront Park Amphitheater, 301 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 305-358-7550; bayfrontparkmiami.com. Tickets cost $30 via livenation.com.

EXPAND J. Cole Ticketmaster

J. Cole. When hip-hop artist and producer J. Cole last graced the stages of Miami, he was the headliner for the recent Rolling Loud Festival. Now he's bringing his show to the 20,000-capacity American Airlines Arena in downtown Miami. August 9, he'll kick off his recently announced tour with Young Thug, who also played the fest, in support of J. Cole's latest record-breaking album, KOD. The 34-city KOD Tour will travel coast-to-coast in North America and wrap up in Boston. Miami, let's give the duo a warm welcome back to the 305. 7:30 p.m. Thursday, August 9, at American Airlines Arena, 601 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 786-777-1000; aaarena.com. Tickets cost $45 to $145 via ticketmaster.com.



EXPAND Brendon Urie of Panic! at the Disco. Photo by Jimmy Fontaine

Panic! at the Disco. When Panic! at the Disco's debut album, A Fever You Can't Sweat Out, was released more than a decade ago, your angsty teenage world stopped spinning for the year that followed. If you weren't belting out the lyrics "I chime in with a 'Haven't you people ever heard of closing a goddamn door?' No, it's much better to face these kinds of things with a sense of poise and rationality" on your way to Dadeland Mall, were you even living your most emotional teenage life? In 2016, the influential album landed a spot on Rolling Stone's 40 greatest emo albums of all time. Fast-forward to 2018, and frontman Brendon Urie is the only original member who remains in Panic! at the Disco. Catch the band on its Pray for the Wicked Tour in support of the new album of the same name, which will be out June 22. 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 31, at the BB&T Center, 1 Panther Pkwy., Sunrise; 954-835-7000; thebbtcenter.com. Tickets cost $26 to $66 via ticketmaster.com.