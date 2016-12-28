Billy Joel Is Still a Piano Man

Jeff Schock

After leaving the heavy-metal band Attila in 1970, Billy Joel found himself working as a lounge singer in a piano bar. In painstaking detail, he recounted that chapter of his life in the song that shot him to fame, "Piano Man." It's one of the saddest songs ever written, describing people drinking themselves away from their unfulfilled dreams. No one in the song seems more pained than the piano-man narrator, who knew he deserved better than playing for this crowd.

That piano man, of course, eventually found fame, fortune, and accolades. Since he wrote that song in 1973, Joel has sold 150 million records and been inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. Considering the bitterness in "Piano Man's" lyrics, it's surprising that he has returned to his lounge-singer roots. Joel hasn't recorded any new music since 2001, when he released an album of classical compositions called Fantasies & Delusions. You have to go all the way back to 1993's River of Dreams for the most recent piano-based pop music that allowed him to stop living off what was left in his tip jar.

Instead, for the last few years Billy Joel has declared Madison Square Garden his new piano lounge. Once a month, he commutes via helicopter from his home in Long Island to Manhattan, with concerts in other locales sprinkled in, including New Year's Eve at BB&T Center.

Sure, there's more money in these arena gigs than in those old piano bars where the microphone smells like beer, but I can't help but wonder what the narrator of "Piano Man" would think of Joel's later years. Instead of trying to challenge himself artistically, Joel is content to play his old hits in front of massive crowds. Isn't being stuck playing memories what "Piano Man" is railing against?

After being famous for so many decades, it would be impossible for Joel to write fly-on-the-wall lyrics like he did with "Piano Man," but it could be interesting to hear him try. Or maybe he knows there's no point in fighting that we're all in the mood for a melody, and he's got us feeling all right.

