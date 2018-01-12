Black Rebel Motorcycle Club's Robert Levon Been on Translating Music to the Stage

For those who have been waiting patiently for new Black Rebel Motorcycle Club music, Christmas came late when the band finally released Wrong Creatures in January after a five-year album hiatus. "We tried to do the album in two pieces, focusing on six songs at a time rather than doing all 12 songs at once. That ended up being the worst idea of all time," bassist/singer Robert Levon Been tells New Times. He describes the recording process as excruciating pain akin to dental work.

"I didn't realize what a violent gear shift it was from writing and rehearsing to mixing songs. Mixing is very obsessive-compulsive. You're holding everything under a magnifying glass. It's the opposite of daydreaming and imagining and letting a song out. So once we finished doing that for six songs, instead of getting on the road and falling in love with the songs and each other again, we had to get back in the studio for six more songs while we still hated each other."

If you listen to the new record without empathy, you will find Been's torture worthwhile. The moody atmospherics of Wrong Creatures fits right in with Black Rebel Motorcycle Club's seven previous records of shoegazing garage rock.