 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/newtimesbroward
  • Google Plus
Khulcher's Garrett Fatone and Anthony Mejia have teamed up with Dania Beach Bar & Grill's Kellen Barth to deliver Oasis.EXPAND
Khulcher's Garrett Fatone and Anthony Mejia have teamed up with Dania Beach Bar & Grill's Kellen Barth to deliver Oasis.
Courtesy photo

Bringing the Beats Oceanside, the Oasis Opens July 8 in Dania Beach

Jesse Scott | June 28, 2018 | 8:22am
AA

Dania Beach residents and visitors alike will soon have a new place to party. The Oasis, an outdoor dance music venue that’s nestled across the street from the ocean, celebrates its grand opening on Sunday, July 8 starting at 2 p.m.

The earthy venue holds approximately 150 people and boasts an open floor plan outfitted with palm trees, winding paths, rocks for chillin’, a complete JBL sound system and DJ booth. The space is adjacent to the Dania Beach Bar & Grill.

Related Stories

“We’re working to bring music and arts to the city of Dania Beach,” said Garrett Fatone, co-owner of Oasis and the hospitality company Khulcher, alongside his business partner, Anthony Mejia. “Between all the attention in Fort Lauderdale and Hollywood, Dania Beach is still kinda untouched in the midst of all that. It’s a perfect spot.”

According to Fatone, the first events at Oasis will include electronic tunes, local vendors selling merch and crafts, live painting experiences, grub and booze. Slated for the grand opening affair are sets by Shiro Tiger, Antonio Estrada, LA Dirtbags, Complex Situation, Yeshayahu, and JBZ.

Oasis’ full menu includes “American cuisine with a Southern flair,” with burgers, ahi tuna, gator bites and more. The venue also has a partnership with Funky Buddha and will serve up the latest and greatest from the Oakland Park Brewery.

“It’s an extension of the [Dania Beach Bar & Grill] and we’re expanding on all that it has to offer,” said Fatone, who collaborated with Kellen Barth of Dania Beach Bar & Grill on the expansion.

Where the grill space has live acts booked throughout the week as well as on Fridays and Saturdays, Oasis is shooting to attract folks on Sundays.

And, yes, there will be mimosa and sangria specials too, so you can keep your brunch buzz going strong.

The Oasis Grand Opening. 2 p.m. on Sunday, July 8, at the Oasis (adjacent to Dania Beach Bar & Grill), 65 N. Beach Road, Dania Beach; eventbrite.com. Admission is free.

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

©2018 New Times BPB, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >