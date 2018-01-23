Britney Spears Will Bring Vegas Residency Piece of Me to South Florida This Summer

Were you crushed that you never took a drunken girls' trip to see Britney Spears' show in Las Vegas before it ended? Britney knows. After wrapping up her landscape-shifting Piece of Me residency at Planet Hollywood after four years this past New Year's Eve, Spears has just announced she'll take the production on tour in the States and Europe this year, including three shows at the Hard Rock Event Center in Hollywood.

Spears made her last concert stop in South Florida in 2011 on her Femme Fatale Tour. At the time, Nicky Minaj was still new enough on the scene to be one of a handful of opening acts. Since then, Spears has been a guest judge on The X Factor, providing the internet with a litany of iconic reaction GIFs during her tenure, and released two albums, Britney Jean and her latest, Glory.

Since Spears began her Vegas residency in 2013, a rite of passage that used to be relegated to the end stages of artists' careers, the Backstreet Boys, Bruno Mars, and most recently Lady Gaga have all announced residencies on the Strip.