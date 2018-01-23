Nashville's Coin Kicks Off Its Biggest Tour Yet in Fort Lauderdale

Coin cashes in on recent successes via a new tour, kicking off in Fort Lauderdale.

To quote an iconic episode of Seinfeld, things are real and spectacular for Coin.

In 2017, the Nashville-based indie-rock quartet dropped its second album, How Will You Know if You Never Try, to critical acclaim. And now Coin is gaining so much momentum it will soon headline its biggest tour since forming in 2012.

“We’ve been programming the light show, preparing songs for the tour, and we even have some new T-shirt designs and hoodies for our fans,” drummer Ryan Winnen says. “For the first time, we’ll have shirts with our tour dates on them. We want people to remember the moment.”