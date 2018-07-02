Tom Bailey, the B-52's, and Boy George & Culture Club Power Through Five-Hour Show in Pompano

One man wore a string of green Mardi Gras beads over a "Frankie Says Relax" T-shirt. Another wore a nearly identical copy of Boy George's often-replicated numbered outfit with multicolored braids and a full face of makeup. Yet another woman stuck to a minimalist '80s homage, capping her modern-day outfit with side ponytail wrapped in a pink scrunchie. But for the performers at last night's Pompano Beach Amphitheater concert, the show was more than just an excuse to cash in on nostalgia for the decade of synths and big hair. Instead, opener Tom Bailey of the Thompson Twins and co-headliners the B-52's and Culture Club blew the dust off their hits and deep cuts, exposing the classic roots of the songs they dressed up in '80s pop sheen.

Tom Bailey took to the stage shortly after doors opened at 6:30 p.m. Some stragglers sat at tables for preshow tacos and beer near the concession stands, but most audience members were already in their seats for the opening set. Bailey went nearly three decades without performing the Thompson Twins' songs and only recently began playing hits like "Doctor! Doctor!" and "Hold Me Now" to eager audiences. Dressed head-to-toe in white like his all-women band behind him, Bailey switched off between electric guitar and heavy synths at the front of the stage. And though he went half his life without playing the songs he penned as a youth, he finally seems comfortable leaning into the Zeitgeist he had a hand in crafting. He introduced most songs by name, but he called "If You Were Here" by its colloquial name: "the song from Sixteen Candles."