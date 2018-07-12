The Top Five Tattoo Parlors Offering Friday the 13th Deals in South Florida

On Friday the 13th, tattoo parlors nationwide get ready for a rush. Patrons line up, examining body parts, deciding where to place their new $13 tattoo.

Although the exact origin of getting inked on Friday the 13th is unknown, it is speculated that Oliver Peck of Elm Street Tattoo in Dallas started the tradition of charging only $13 for tats on every Friday the 13th since 2001. If his name rings a bell, that's because Peck made the Guinness Book of World Records in 2008 for "Most Tattoos" drawn in 24 hours. How many did he ink, you ask? Exactly 415. We're hoping the last ones didn't come out too shaky.

Here's a list of five tattoo parlors in Broward and Palm Beach counties that are keeping the tradition going strong.

1. True Love Tattoo of Fort Lauderdale. True Love has offered Friday the 13th tattoo enthusiasts a sneak peek into their designs for the ten days leading up to their all-day shindig. Appointments have been set in advance this time around, after some customers expressed frustration about last year's wait times. The shop will have nine artists on hand to help with the Friday the 13th rush. 10 a.m. at 1055 S.E. 17th St., Fort Lauderdale; 954-587-7557. Visit facebook.com/TrueLoveFTL.

2. Ink and Pistons at Palm Beach Harley-Davidson. Permanent ink and motorcycles? This Friday the 13th party is a biker's dream. The artists from Ink and Pistons will be onsite at Palm Beach Harley-Davidson to tattoo patrons on a first come, first serve basis. Tattoos will cost $13 plus a $7 tip, so bring a $20, as the event is cash only. 12 p.m. at Palm Beach Harley-Davidson, 2955 45th St., West Palm Beach; 561-659-4131. Visit facebook.com.

Triton Tattoo

3. Triton Tattoo North Palm Beach. Like True Love Tattoo, Triton has also offered prospective clients a sneak peek into this Friday's design options, in this case via a video on the shop's Facebook page. In the clip, sheets upon sheets of simple, but charming designs are available for selection. Triton is offering $13 and $31 specials, and they guarantee that all patrons who are on the list and present at 7 p.m. will leave with fresh ink. 11 a.m. at 9092 Hwy. A1A Alt., North Palm Beach; 561-840-2020. Visit facebook.com/tritontattoonorthpalmbeach.

4. Hammett Tattoo Studio. This Lake Worth shop is offering the greatest selection of designs and price points this Friday the 13th. Customers can choose from three price options: $20 ($13 plus a $7 tip), $40 ($31 plus a $9 tip) or $60. As is the case with most shops on this day, Hammett will not be taking custom designs, but the tiered price brackets offer a greater selection than most other shops. 9 a.m. at 3115 Lake Worth Rd., Lake Worth; 561-507-5707. Visit facebook.com.

5. State Of The Art Tattoo Studios. Friday the 13th specials at State of the Art Tattoo Studios look similar to some other shops: tattoos will cost $13 plus a $7 tip. But while customizations will not be offered, the shop is leaving open options for minimal shading and color. Be cognizant, however that these changes will result in an upcharge. 12 p.m. at 6295 Lake Worth Rd. Ste. 12, Greenacres; 561-855-6957. Visit facebook.com.