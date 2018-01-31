Go Go Gadjet Brings a Taste of Philadelphia to Super Bowl Weekend Party

When Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino booked three Philadelphia bands to play Super Beach Poolside Party during Super Bowl weekend, the Philadelphia Eagles hadn't yet made it to the big game. "Eagles fans have been through so much disappointment," says Jeff Tomrell, multi-instrumentalist for the band Go Go Gadjet. "This year, we lost so many players to injury. When our quarterback [Carson Wentz] went down, we all thought, Here's the Eagles' luck again. But amazingly, we are in the Super Bowl again in a rematch against the Patriots."

So though he and his bandmates, along with Kristen & the Noise and Lost in Paris, have a tinge of regret that they can't watch the game in downtown Philly with their fellow Eagles diehards, Tomrell says no one should cry for them. "You're asking me if I'm upset to leave Philadelphia, where it's 25 degrees, to see you guys [in South Florida], where it's 75 degrees?"

Super Beach Poolside Party will be the three cover bands' first opportunity to play in South Florida, and each brings its own repertoire. Kristen & the Noise, whose lead singer parades the stage like a prize fighter, specializes in classic rock, and Lost in Paris puts its own spin on R&B and hip-hop hits. Tomrell's band scours the Billboard pop charts for songs to which it can add a dance beat or two.