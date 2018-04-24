Grouplove Is Perpetually Inspired by Its Members' Inner Children

Andrew Wessen was 23 years old and fresh out of college when Grouplove played its first show to about 100 people at a small Mexican restaurant on Los Angeles' Sunset Boulevard. That was about eight years ago, but Wessen says the electro/pop-punk band's relentless schedule of touring and recording has preserved his personality. He's basically still a college student in terms of maturity — or maybe even younger.

"It's like you're stuck in this weird bubble of being a child," he says. "My girlfriend says I'm a baby, just a giant fucking baby. I haven't really, like, matured at all. I feel like the superhero version of my 5-year-old self." It occurs to Wessen that's the secret behind the band's wildly energetic concerts: "Honestly, we go onstage and throw tantrums. That's what we do. I'm kind of realizing that right now."

Speaking to New Times ahead of Grouplove's midday set Saturday, May 5, as part of SunFest in West Palm Beach, Wessen — the group's lead guitarist — says the band is on a rare break. And he sort of forgets how to function in the real world. "I don't know what to do with myself, honestly," he says. "I'm driving with my knees right now and eating a breakfast burrito. I'm world-class at that."