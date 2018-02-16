Paradise Kitty Adds a Feminine Twist to Guns N' Roses

If you missed Guns N' Roses when they played Marlins Park last summer, the rock gods have smiled upon you. You will now have a chance to hear all of their rock staples from Appetite for Destruction and Use Your Illusion in a live setting. There'll be just one not-so-subtle difference: Instead of seeing Axl Rose at the mike and Slash noodling on the guitar, you will witness Paradise Kitty, the all-female GNR tribute band.

Formed in Guns N' Roses' old stomping ground of West Hollywood, California, Paradise Kitty strives to not only follow in GNR's hard-rocking footsteps, but also carry on the good-humored nature of other women-only cover bands with puntastic names such as AC/DShe, the Ramonas , the Iron Maidens, and Ms. Fitts.

"Early on, someone wanted to call it Huns N’ Roses. I immediately thought, That’s terrible. I need a better name stat, and Paradise Kitty was born," drummer Rachael Rine says.