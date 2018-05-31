Harry Styles and Kacey Musgraves Strike the Right Tone With LGBTQ Fans

The LGBTQ community has always paid obeisance to pop music. You need only to have attended a drag show sometime in the past 40 years to see how the queens of the Top 40 world, from Diana Ross to Beyoncé, play a starring role in queer culture. But that reverence has not always been returned. Until recent years, LGBTQ fans were often ignored by the artists they idolized. To make matters worse, many of those artists played coy about their sexuality or openly gay-baited in interviews and photo shoots to stir up controversy for clicks. At long last, that tide is turning, but not without some awkward fits and starts.

Earlier this month, singers Rita Ora, Bebe Rexha, Charli XCX, and the biggest superstar of the moment, Cardi B, released their song "Girls," which had been hyped as the "Moulin Rouge" diva teamup of the decade. Instead, the song saw a swift backlash. Artists such as "lesbian Jesus" Hayley Kiyoko criticized it for "fueling the male gaze while marginalizing the idea of women loving women." Cardi B collaborator Kehlani, who identifies as queer, called the lyrics "harmful." Ora has since apologized and called the song an "accurate account" of her "romantic relationships with women and men." But as Kiyoko bitingly put it: "I don’t need to drink wine to kiss girls; I’ve loved women my entire life."

"Girls" dropped ten years almost to the day after the gay-baiting so-called anthem "I Kissed a Girl" launched the career of Katy Perry. Though Perry has since been embraced by the LGBTQ community and recognized by GLAAD and the Human Rights Campaign, her playing coy with "cherry Chapstick" on "I Kissed a Girl" and then using the word "gay" as a slur on her downright embarrassing track "Ur So Gay" have been criticized in queer circles for years. The differing groundswell of reaction to "Girls" is an indication that LGBTQ fandom possesses a growing voice that matches its long-held influence in the pop-music world.