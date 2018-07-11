Sam Smith Opener Cam on Dolly Parton and Carving Out a Lane in Country Music

Most fans headed out to see Sam Smith at the American Airlines Arena this weekend are likely unfamiliar with curly-haired, country-singing opening act Cam, but they probably know at least one of her songs by heart. Camaron Ochs, better known by her stage name, cowrote the penultimate track "Palace" on Smith's latest album, The Thrill of It All.



The pairing of these artists might appear odd without knowledge of their past collaboration, but genres are fickle in 2018. Though they're played on different stations and placed on separate streaming playlists, both artists are musical traditionalists with an affinity for contemporary pop. Smith has taken brooding balladry and soaring gospel choirs back to the top of the pop charts. Cam's songs harken back to rootsier eras of the country genre, when kegger anthems took a backseat to artful storytelling.

The pairing falls in line with a growing trend of crossing genre lines among pop and country stars. Harry Styles, formerly of One Direction, is on tour with pop country rabble-rouser Kacey Musgraves as his opening act. All this as "The Middle," Maren Morris' collaboration with Zedd, and pop star Bebe Rexha's "Meant to Be," with Florida Georgia Line, have been staples on pop radio this year. Cam says this genre flexibility is not a coincidence or purely the result of tastemakers and programmers chasing trends. With limited distribution avenues for their music, she says, women in country music must carve out their own lanes for success.