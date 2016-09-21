Jacuzzi Boys Play Ping-Pong

Jacuzzi Boys Photo by Rob Budowsky

Miami's garage-rock savants Jacuzzi Boys spent enough time on dry land to finish their fourth album, Ping Pong, which is set for release October 21. It was recorded in Los Angeles last year over four months while the trio of singer/guitarist Gabriel Alcala, drummer Diego Monasteri, and bassist Danny Gonzales listened to a lot of the Breeders' 1993 album, Last Splash.

"This one's kind of more of a rocking record — more stripped down with fewer overdubs. It has kind of more of a live sound, except for a few songs that use the studio element to make it more freaked out and weirder," Alcala told New Times after a late lunch. He said the album got its name from the band's new collective favorite hobby. "Where we recorded, there was a ping-pong table. We constantly, every time we took a break, we'd go play ping-pong. It's also a metaphor for the highs and lows of stuff. The party and the hangover, if that makes sense."

Before Jacuzzi Boys take off on an intense month-long North American tour, Alcala sat down and dissected some of the new tunes their fans can sing along to at Kreepy Tiki September 23 and at Gramps September 27 before they are released next month.

"Boys Like Blood": I wrote most of it. The song comes from something Danny would say as a kid. He would say to his Mom, "Girls like love, and boys like blood." I kind of liked that. The lyrics are playful with some dark imagery. There's a fun vibe to it about someone having a good time while someone is bleeding out.

"Easy Motion": I made an animated video for this one. I'm trying to wrap it up before the tour so we release it before we leave. I really dig this song. It's short and supercatchy and has a cool, weird Beatles vibe.

"Gamma": I really dig this too, but we had to work on it a lot. There was a tempo change and a bridge where it slows down and gets really mellow. We had to get the timing right. It was really important to the song. We had to do a lot of takes, and it got more involved since we really had to get everything right.

"Strange Exchange": I really like the lyrics. It has a weird, surreal feel with inanimate objects in a rape scenario. There's a lot of paranoia in it.

"Tip of My Tongue – Edge of My Brain": This is the last song on the album. It starts off floating in the ocean with airplanes flying over. I really like the imagery of that one.

Jacuzzi Boys with Jellyfish Brothers. 9 p.m. Friday, September 23, at Kreepy Tiki Bar & Lounge, 2608 S. Federal Hwy., Fort Lauderdale; 954-648-8435; kreepytikilounge.com. Admission costs $5.

Jacuzzi Boys

9 p.m. Tuesday, September 27, at Gramps, 176 NW 24th St., Miami; 305-699-2669; gramps.com. Admission costs $10.