Justin Timberlake Returns to South Florida With the Man of the Woods Tour

Only eight days into the new year and Justin Timberlake has his hands full. Following last year’s announcement that the pop star would headline the 2018 Super Bowl Halftime Show, it was revealed this morning that Timberlake will hit the road in support of his forthcoming record, Man of the Woods. His tour itinerary lists multiple Florida stops, including an appearance at Miami’s American Airlines Arena May 18 and the BB&T Center in Sunrise May 19. Tickets for the South Florida shows will become available with a presale for Timberlake’s Tennessee Kids Fan Club January 24; a public release on Ticketmaster will occur January 29.

The show will mark Timberlake’s first live performance in Miami in four years. He last performed at the AAA in support of the 20/20 Experience World Tour in 2014. The artist, perhaps best known for his 2000s musical collaborations with superstar producer Timbaland, has enjoyed a creatively and commercially lucrative career alternating between his talents as an actor and singer for more than two decades, having come a long way from his formative days with boy band *Nsync.

According to Timberlake, Man of the Woods — which is said to feature contributions from fellow pop heavy-hitters Pharrell and Alicia Keys — will be his most personal album yet, inspired by his family and his roots in Memphis, Tennessee. The video for the album's first single, “Filthy,” dropped last week.