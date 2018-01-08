Justin Timberlake Returns to South Florida With the Man of the Woods Tour

Only eight days into the new year and Justin Timberlake has his hands full. Following last year’s announcement that the pop star would headline the 2018 Super Bowl Halftime Show, it was revealed this morning that Timberlake will hit the road in support of his forthcoming record, Man of the Woods. His tour itinerary lists multiple Florida stops, including an appearance at Miami’s American Airlines Arena May 18 and the BB&T Center in Sunrise May 19. Tickets for the South Florida shows will become available with a presale for Timberlake’s Tennessee Kids Fan Club January 24; a public release on Ticketmaster will occur January 29.
The show will mark Timberlake’s first live performance in Miami in four years. He last performed at the AAA in support of the 20/20 Experience World Tour in 2014. The artist, perhaps best known for his 2000s musical collaborations with superstar producer Timbaland, has enjoyed a creatively and commercially lucrative career alternating between his talents as an actor and singer for more than two decades, having come a long way from his formative days with boy band *Nsync.
According to Timberlake, Man of the Woods — which is said to feature contributions from fellow pop heavy-hitters Pharrell and Alicia Keys — will be his most personal album yet, inspired by his family and his roots in Memphis, Tennessee. The video for the album's first single, “Filthy,” dropped last week.
Ticket information for all of his upcoming tour dates can be viewed on Timberlake’s website.
Man of the Woods Tour dates:
March 13 - Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre
March 18 - Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena
March 21 - New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
March 25 - Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center
March 27 - Chicago, IL @ United Center
March 31 - Cleveland, OH @ Quicken Loans Arena
April 2 - Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
April 4 - Boston, MA @ TD Garden
April 8 - Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre
April 12 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena
April 14 - Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena
April 24 - San Jose, CA @ SAP Center
April 28 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum
May 2 - Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Arena
May 5 - Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center
May 7 - Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena
May 9 - Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
May 11 - Atlanta, GA @ Infinite Energy Arena
May 14 - Orlando, FL @ Amway Center
May 15 - Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena
May 18 - Miami, FL @ American Airlines Arena
May 19 - Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ BB&T Center
May 23 - Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
May 27 - Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
May 30 - Memphis, TN @ FedEx Forum
Justin Timberlake: Man of the Woods Tour. 8 p.m. Friday, May 18, at American Airlines Arena, 601 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 786-777-1000; aaarena.com. Tickets cost $49.50 to $250 via ticketmaster.com.
7:30 p.m. Saturday, May 19, at the BB&T Center, 1 Panther Pkwy., Sunrise; 954-835-7000; thebbtcenter.com. Tickets cost $49.50 to $250 via ticketmaster.com.
