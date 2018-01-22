Kendrick Lamar Brings Top Dawg Entertainment Championship Tour to West Palm Beach

Following last September’s triumphant performance at the American Airlines Arena, Kendrick Lamar will return to South Florida with a show at West Palm Beach’s Coral Sky Amphitheatre May 23. This time around, he’ll bring the whole team with him.

The aptly named Championship Tour will see the entire Top Dawg Entertainment roster — minus Isaiah Rashad, unfortunately — take their talents across the United States this summer. TDE, which is headed by Anthony "Top Dawg" Tiffith, has set itself apart from other hip-hop labels over the past decade with its eye for quality over quantity, opting to sign and present the work of a few select artists — including rappers ScHoolboy Q, Jay Rock, and Ab-Soul — with carefully curated releases. Although TDE artists have previously opened for one another’s live performances, the Championship Tour will be the first time the label has mounted a collective major tour nationwide. In addition to being headlined by the aforementioned artists and Lamar, the tour will also include newer signees SZA, Lance Skiiiwalker, and SiR. Much like her labelmate Lamar, SZA enjoyed a fruitful 2017, with her debut LP, CTRL, garnering critical acclaim as well as bringing her to Miami.

Thus far, 2018 looks full for TDE. In addition to performing on the Championship Tour, Lamar and Tiffith are curating the soundtrack for the Marvel Studios film Black Panther via contributions from their labelmates, and there have been hints that ScHoolboy Q’s followup to 2016’s Blank Face LP is close to completion.