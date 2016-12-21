La La Land Brings Dignity to Movie Musicals
|
Courtesy of Lionsgate
It seems like every few years, Hollywood tries to sell us on the idea that musicals deserve a comeback. Whether it's Moulin Rouge,
You would not think that in our society, where music is always immersed in our lives, this would be so difficult. Half the people out there seemingly already have
Five minutes into the new movie La LA Land, it seemed we had another example of why the movie musical should be buried with the telegram and VCR. It starts off with a showstopper on a Los Angeles freeway, where a fabulous spectacle breaks out in the gridlock and the whole cast sings a song that seems right out of Broadway. It made me want to leave the theater. But I stuck with it, and La La Land rewarded me.
The director, Damien
Ryan Gosling plays the song "City of Stars" on
Get the Music Newsletter
Keep your thumb on the local music scene each week with music news, trends, artist interviews and concert listings. We'll also send you special ticket offers and music deals.
In Case You Missed It
Upcoming Events
-
Gavin Creel Master Class
TicketsThu., Dec. 29, 6:00pm
-
Dancing with the Stars
TicketsThu., Dec. 29, 8:00pm
-
Gavin Creel: Broadway Concert Series
TicketsFri., Dec. 30, 8:00pm
-
"Bing & Rosie"
TicketsThu., Dec. 22, 7:30pmpowered by goldstar
Sponsor Content
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!