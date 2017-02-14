Metallica Bringing WorldWired Tour to Hard Rock Stadium July 7
Metallica
All anyone could talk about after Sunday night's Grammys was James Hetfield's microphone issues and Laverne Cox forgetting to namedrop the band in the introduction.
But in metal circles, the real controversy was Metallica sharing the stage with Lady Gaga for a performance of "Moth Into Flame." Aside from the fact that cries of "sellout" are as middle school as it gets, the haters should realize that Metallica's 36-year history has pretty much granted the band members the right to do whatever the fuck they want. (Testament guitarist Alex Skolnick has already clapped back at metalheads who accused the band of selling out and at those who attacked Lady Gaga for not coming to Hetfield's rescue.)
The band is no stranger to odd collaborations either. Remember when it dropped 1999's S&M featuring the San Francisco Symphony? Metallica going classical? Damn right!
So now that Metallica has announced its WorldWired North American tour in support of its tenth studio album, Hardwired… To Self-Destruct, everyone should hope to witness a few more surprises onstage — and perhaps a working microphone. Kicking off May 10 in Baltimore, the tour will make a stop in South Florida July 7 at Hard Rock Stadium, where Avenged Sevenfold and Volbeat will be supporting acts.
Presale begins today at 9 a.m. for Legacy Fan Club members and 11 a.m. for Met Club members. Tickets to the general public go on sale Friday, February 17, at 10 a.m. Each purchased ticket comes with a CD or digital download of Hardwired...To Self-Destruct.
Here is the full tour schedule:
May 10 – Baltimore, MD – M&T Bank Stadium
May 12 – Philadelphia, PA – Lincoln Financial Field
May 14 – East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium
May 17 – Uniondale, NY - New Coliseum
May 19 – Boston, MA – Gillette Stadium
May 21 – Columbus, OH - Rock On The Range Festival
June 4 – St. Louis, MO – Busch Stadium
June 7 – Denver, CO – Sports Authority Field
June 11 – Houston, TX – NRG Stadium
June 14 – San Antonio, TX – Alamodome
June 16 – Dallas, TX – AT&T Stadium
June 18 – Chicago, IL - Soldier Field
July 5 – Orlando, FL – Camping World Stadium
July 7 – Miami, FL – Hard Rock Stadium
July 9 – Atlanta, GA – SunTrust Park
July 12 – Detroit, MI – Comercia Park
July 14 – Quebec City, QC– Festival D’Ete
July 16 – Toronto, ON – Rogers Centre
July 19 – Montreal, QB – Parc Jean-Drapeau
July 29 – Los Angeles, CA – Rose Bowl
August 4 – Phoenix, AZ - University of Phoenix Stadium
August 6 – San Diego, CA – Petco Park
August 9 – Seattle, WA – CenturyLink Field
August 14 – Vancouver, BC – BC Place
August 16 – Edmonton, AB - Commonwealth Stadium
Metallica's WorldWired Tour
6 p.m. Friday, July 7, at Hard Rock Stadium, 347 Don Shula Dr., Miami Gardens; 305-943-8000; hardrockstadium.com. Tickets cost $55.50 to $155.50 via livenation.com.
