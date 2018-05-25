The Ten Biggest Concerts Coming to South Florida This Summer

No one can say summer is a slow time for music in South Florida. From Britney Spears to the Smashing Pumpkins, some of the summer's biggest tours are stopping here. We've compiled a list of the summer blockbusters heading south this June through August. From shows at the American Airlines Arena to tour stops at Hard Rock Stadium, here are the ten biggest concerts coming our way.

Saint Spears Photo by Randee St. Nicholas

1. Britney Spears: Piece of Me. When it comes to pop royalty, Britney Spears will forever reign supreme. It's been seven long years since the pop queen last blessed the stages of South Florida with her Femme Fatale Tour at American Airlines Arena. For the Britney Army stationed in the subtropics, the delay feels like an eternity. Disappointed fans are still kicking themselves for not catching her Piece of Me residency at Las Vegas' Planet Hollywood. Luckily, you have another chance to catch her in action. The highly anticipated show will stop at the Hard Rock Event Center in Hollywood for three nights this summer. We millennials desperately need to drunkenly belt out hits such as "...Baby One More Time," "Oops!... I Did It Again," and "I'm a Slave 4 U." 8 p.m. Friday, July 27; Saturday, July 28; and Sunday, July 29, at Hard Rock Event Center, 1 Seminole Way, Hollywood; 954-797-5531; seminolehardrockhollywood.com. Tickets cost $105 to $330 via ticketmaster.com.

Jay-Z and Beyoncé Courtesy of Parkwood Entertainment