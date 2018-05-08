Dashboard Confessional's Chris Carrabba Prepares for an Emotional Parkland Benefit Show

It’s been quite a year for Chris Carrabba. In February, his band Dashboard Confessional released its first album in nearly nine years, Crooked Shadows. It’s everything you’d imagine from a reemerged Dashboard. There are hints of romance, reflection, and classic angst, all conveyed in a slightly poppier and more modernized style than he's employed in past work.

“It’s been invigorating, exciting, and kind of shocking to come back,” says Carrabba, Dashboard’s lead singer and guitarist. “We’ve been playing live the last couple of years... and going back and forth on whether or not we’d make this record. We wanted it to be a great record, and we do feel that way about it now.”

Behind the scenes, Carrabba’s folksier and Americana-to-the-core side project, Twin Forks, is working on a new record that’s nearly three-quarters of the way complete.