Radiohead Announces U.S. Tour, to Kick Off in Miami March 30

Thom Yorke of Radiohead Photo by Steve Keros

Radiohead fans were already excited that the English rock band will headline this year's Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in mid-April.

Now the band has announced an 11-date U.S. tour scheduled to kick off March 30 at the American Airlines Arena in downtown Miami.

This isn't the first time Radiohead has started a tour in the Magic City. In 2012, the band began its North American tour in support of the album The King of Limbs at the American Airlines Arena. (Before that, the group kicked off its 2008 tour in West Palm Beach. Notice a pattern?)

Last year, the band toured Europe and North America. It announced dates even before the title of the ninth studio album, A Moon Shaped Pool, had been revealed. For this tour, the band seems to be taking advantage of the Coachella appearance.

Miami is the only Florida stop — and the tour kickoff — so expect tickets to go fast. With a career that spans three decades, Radiohead continues to grow its fan base. Last year's A Moon Shaped Pool was a critical success that debuted at number three on the Billboard 200. The album was led by the single "Burn the Witch," whose stop-motion-animated music video paid homage to the 1973 film The Wicker Man.

Tickets for Radiohead's Miami show go on sale Friday, January 20, and there's a four-ticket limit per order.

Radiohead's 2017 U.S. tour dates:

March 30 - American Airlines Arena - Miami, FL

April 1 - Philips Arena - Atlanta, GA

April 3 - Smoothie King Center - New Orleans, LA

April 5 - Sprint Center - Kansas City, MO

April 8 - Key Arena - Seattle, WA

April 9 - Moda Center - Portland, OR

April 11 - Santa Barbara Bowl - Santa Barbara, CA

April 14 - Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival - Indio, CA

April 17 - Greek Theatre - Berkeley, CA

April 18 - Greek Theatre - Berkeley, CA

April 21 - Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival - Indio, CA

Radiohead

Thursday, March 30, at American Airlines Arena, 601 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 786-777-1000; aaarena.com. Tickets go on sale Friday, January 20. For more information, visit radiohead.com.

