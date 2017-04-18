A Guide to South Florida Record Store Day 2017

Record Store Day 2015 at Sweat Records. Photo by Monica McGivern

It’s that time of the year again. Those of us who suffer from vinyl fever will trek to IKEA for new shelving units to store the dozens of records we plan to lug home this Saturday, April 22. Record Store Day (RSD), a sacred holiday for vinyl enthusiasts, artists, and music fans, marks its tenth anniversary celebrating independently owned record stores. The South Florida faithful have never been shy about showing our local record shops unwavering love and support. We will even stand in lines that wrap around buildings in unforgiving heat.

At least four Miami-Dade establishments are participating in Record Store Day: Museo del Disco (1301 SW 70th Ave., Miami), Yesterday and Today Records (9274 Bird Rd., Miami), Sweat Records (5505 NE Second Ave., Miami), and Brooklyn Vintage and Vinyl (3454 NW Seventh Ave., Unit C, Miami).

Broward’s participating stores include Radio-Active Records (845 N. Federal Hwy., Fort Lauderdale), Vinyl Asylum Records & Memorabilia (2028 Hollywood Blvd., Hollywood), We Got the Beats Record Store (5130 N. Federal Hwy., Fort Lauderdale), Reggae Land Muzik (6134 Miramar Pkwy., Miramar), the Record Rack (2205 E. Atlantic Blvd., Pompano Beach), and VP Records (6022 SW 21st St., Miramar).

Make some room and get ready to crate-dig this Saturday. Here's our roundup of shops hosting Record Store Day events with live bands and DJs.

Little Haiti’s Sweat Records. Photo by Paolo Santosuosso

Sweat Records

5505 NE Second Ave., Miami; 786-693-9309; sweatrecordsmiami.com

We can always count on Sweat for an epic Record Store Day celebration. Doors open at 8 a.m., but die-hards in line before 7 a.m. can reserve one pick. DJ Immortal, DJ Hottpants, Phaxas, DJ Skidmark, Oly, and Itawe Correa of Locos por Juana will spin vinyl grooves all day. Ms. Cheezious will serve gooey, cheesy goodness, and Ipek's Wykked Kitchen will offer gourmet fare. All-day activities include a Project 305 recording station, raffles, ticket giveaways, and surprise guests. At 7 p.m., all hell will break loose next door at Churchill’s Pub. Don't miss live performances by Cave of Swimmers, Ian Iachimoe, the State Of, Richie Hell, and Pocket of Lollipops, as well as the Cut a Rug Experimental Dance Party by Dj Woozles and Friends.

EXPAND Fans browsing Brooklyn Vintage and Vinyl's used selections during the shop's November 2016 grand opening. Courtesy of Brooklyn Vintage and Vinyl

Brooklyn Vintage and Vinyl

3454 NW Seventh Ave., Unit C, Miami; 305-575-9160; brooklynvintageandvinyl.tumblr.com

Located in the Artwood Projects building, Brooklyn Vintage and Vinyl is Miami’s newest independent store specializing in used vinyl. This spot has an impressive selection, and its RSD party will go all day, from 8 a.m. till late. Expect discounts from 8 a.m. to noon. Enjoy free beer courtesy of PBR and live performances beginning at 3:30 p.m. by DelPelSon, Beach Dog, Folktale San Pedro, and Sun Hands. If you’re looking to showcase your talents, check out the store's Uncut Open Mic after 9 p.m. We suggest carpooling or ridesharing to this spot because the property will also be hosting a separate Earth Day celebration in the backyard, so parking might be tight. Welcome to the neighborhood, Brooklyn Vintage and Vinyl!

Get here early. Photo by Ian Witlen/thecameraclicks.com

Radio-Active Records

845 N. Federal Highway., Fort Lauderdale; 954-762-9488; radio-active-records.com

We’ve been at Radio-Active Records at the tail end of a previous Record Store Day, and you don't want to be tardy for the party. Call it an early night Friday if you want to be up and at 'em for the 8 a.m. opening. If you're one of the first 300 people in line, you’ll earn a free official RSD tote bag. Gramps Bar, Red Bull, Pabst Blue Ribbon, and MIA Brewing will keep the free beverages flowing all day while music lovers hunt $1 LPs, CDs, and ten-for-$1 45s at the sidewalk sale. Get down to the grooves of special guest DJ Lady Miss Kier of Deee-Lite at 6 p.m., along with DJ sets by Blue, DJane, Mr. Gramps, Hiltronix, Jayjo, Kems, Mixx Piggy, Mr. Jolt, and Mystic Bill. Food trucks will be onsite for record junkies hungry after sifting through new arrivals of more than 5,000 secondhand records and 45s. Plus, there will be more than 25 giveaways, including one rare Gorillaz vinyl test pressing.

EXPAND Record Store Day 2015 at We Got the Beats. Photo Ian Witlen/thecameraclicks.com

We Got the Beats Record Store

5130 N. Federal Hwy., Suites 1-3, Fort Lauderdale; 954-671-9482; wegotthebeatsrecordstore.com

If you’re looking for laid-back, Fort Lauderdale’s We Got the Beats Record Store should be your first stop. The shop is committed to affordable stock, a huge selection, and speedy checkout. Be one of the first ten people in line to have your pick of one RSD item; doors open at 8 a.m. The shop will have doorbusters such as $1 records until noon and will give wristbands to early birds who arrive by 10 a.m., guaranteeing them morning specials all day. Fans can begin shopping outside at tables of used vinyl. There will also be giveaways, refreshments courtesy of Cash Only Bar, fresh sounds by DJs Funktual and Guy Mazza, and a live performance by Mongoose Triple Threat. Check out a list of exclusives on the shop's Record Store Day 2017 Facebook event page. Get those alphabetized wish lists ready.

EXPAND Reggae connoisseurs, this is your spot. Courtesy of VP Records

VP Records

6022 SW 21st St., Miramar; 954-966-4744; vpreggae.com

VP Records, the retail outlet of the record label of the same name, is bringing the good vibes to South Florida this Record Store Day. In 2008, New Times Broward-Palm Beach deemed this spot the best Reggae Record Shop in town and called it a mini-Mecca for reggae lovers. The shop carries selections of reggae, dancehall, soca, R&B, pop, calypso, rock, and other genres. VP Records' RSD event runs from noon to 6 p.m. and will have a live DJ, exclusives such as Mad Professor Meets Jah9 and White Man in Hammersmith Palais on seven-inch, vinyl, CDs, prizes, giveaways, and discounts. The store will also have clothing on sale. Reggae connoisseurs, this is your spot.

Record Store Day 2017

8 a.m. until late Saturday, April 22; recordstoreday.com.

