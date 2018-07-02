Live music is just as essential to a proper Fourth of July celebration as fireworks, and the BB&T has you covered this Wednesday with a free concert by "American Band" Grand Funk Railroad. Echosmith play an exclusive show at Revolution Live at the beginning of the week, and Pouya closes out the week at the Fort Lauderdale venue.
Here's a look at all of these and more of the best concerts in South Florida this week.
Monday, July 2
Biscuit Jam: With Mark Telesca, Richie Schmidt, and the Funky Biscuit All-Stars featuring Captain Reese, 8 p.m., $0. The Funky Biscuit, 303 SE Mizner Blvd., Boca Raton, 561-395-2929, funkybiscuit.com.
Echosmith: 7:30 p.m., Free. Revolution Live, 100 SW Third Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-449-1025, jointherevolution.net.
Tuesday, July 3
12th Planet: 10 p.m., $15-$25. The Ground, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 786-357-6456, thegroundmiami.com.
Gen X Tour: 7 p.m., $29-$99. Miramar Regional Park, 16801 Miramar Parkway, Miramar, 954-883-6950.
Jerome Degey & Friends: 8 p.m., Free. Petanque Kitchen & Bar, 517 Northwood Rd., West Palm Beach, 561-273-5441, petanquepb.com.
Kid Capri: 9 p.m., $10-$150. Blue Martini West Palm Beach, 550 S. Rosemary Ave. Suite 244, West Palm Beach, 561-835-8601, westpalmbeach.bluemartinilounge.com.
Lil Baby: 10 p.m., $40. Cafe Iguana Pines, 8358 Pines Blvd., Hollywood, 954-433-8787, cafeiguanapines.com.
Tim Baresko: 10 p.m., Free. Cash Only, 15 W. Las Olas Blvd., Fort Lauderdale, 954-299-3295, cashonlybar.com.
Wednesday, July 4
Grand Funk Railroad: With Mr. Nice Guy and Skotch Bonnett Band, 4:30 p.m., Free. BB&T Center, 1 Panther Parkway, Sunrise, 954-835-8000, thebbtcenter.com.
JM & the Sweets: 8 p.m., Free. Petanque Kitchen & Bar, 517 Northwood Rd., West Palm Beach, 561-273-5441, petanquepb.com.
Rubber Duckie Independence Day Jam: With Jonny Ramirez, Keith Christopher, and Robert Patroni, 2 p.m., $10. BalQony, 505 N. Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd., Fort Lauderdale, 954-414-2630, fortlauderdalebeachresort.hilton.com.
Thursday, July 5
Chris Brown: 7 p.m., $35-$170.99. Coral Sky Amphitheatre, 601-7 Sansburys Way, West Palm Beach, 561-795-8883, livenation.com.
Das Ich: 8 p.m., $15-$18. Respectable Street, 518 Clematis St., West Palm Beach, 561-832-9999, respectablestreet.com.
Fusik: 8 p.m., Free. C.W.S. Bar & Kitchen, 522 Lucerne Ave., Lake Worth, 561-318-5637, cwslw.com.
Substructure ØMG Take Over!: With Scarecrow, Kenobii B2B Ph0gz, Cloudz vs. Nugg, and others, 8 p.m., Free. Klub Kutters Bar & Lounge, 215 SW 27th Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-864-4662.
Friday, July 6
Beres Hammond: 7:30 p.m., $35-$125. Au-Rene Theater at the Broward Center, 201 SW 5th Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-462-0222, browardcenter.org.
Big Harvest: 11 p.m., Free. Tatts & Tacos Beer Garden, 3200 NE 12th Ave., Oakland Park, 954-533-0907, tattsandtacos.com.
Bonn E Maiy: 7:30 p.m., Free. Stache Drinking Den, 109 SW Second Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-449-1044, stacheftl.com.
Erasure: 8:30 p.m., $47.50-$70. The Fillmore Miami Beach, 1700 Washington Ave., Miami Beach, 305-673-7300, fillmoremb.com.
Friday Night Sound Waves With Spred the Dub: 6 p.m., Free. The Fort Lauderdale Beach Hub, 300 S. Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd., Fort Lauderdale, goriverwalk.com.
I Want My '90s Back: With Young MC, 7 p.m., $9-$12. Honey, 16 E. Atlantic Ave., Delray Beach, 561-270-7187, sub-culture.org/honey.
Liz Sharp With Brad Keller: 5 p.m., Free. Blue Jean Blues, 3320 NE 33rd St., Fort Lauderdale, 954-306-6330, bjblive.com.
Sonic Graffiti: With Thoughts, Red Light Motel, and Bitter Blue Jays, 7 p.m., Free. Voltaire, 526 Clematis St., West Palm Beach, 561-408-5603, sub-culture.org/voltaire.
Tasty Vibrations: 9 p.m., Free. Stache Drinking Den, 109 SW Second Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-449-1044, stacheftl.com.
Twocan Blue: 5 p.m., $0. The Funky Biscuit, 303 SE Mizner Blvd., Boca Raton, 561-395-2929, funkybiscuit.com.
Wood Holly: 10 p.m., Free. Cash Only, 15 W. Las Olas Blvd., Fort Lauderdale, 954-299-3295, cashonlybar.com.
Saturday, July 7
GZA: 6 p.m., $35-$200. Churchill's Pub, 5501 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-757-1807, churchillspub.com.
Pouya: 7 p.m., $28.50. Revolution Live, 100 SW Third Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-449-1025, jointherevolution.net.
Tasty Vibrations: 9 p.m., Free. C.W.S. Bar & Kitchen, 522 Lucerne Ave., Lake Worth, 561-318-5637, cwslw.com.
Sunday, July 8
The Oasis Grand Opening: With Shiro Tiger, Antonio Estrada, LA Dirtbags, and others., 2 p.m., Free. The Oasis, 65 N. Beach Rd., Dania Beach.
Proper House Music: With Differ, 12 p.m., $5. McSorley's Beach Pub, 837 N. Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd., Fort Lauderdale, 954-565-4446, mcsorleysbeachpub.com.
