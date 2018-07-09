Nineties and aughts babies will surely flock to downtown Boca Raton when Three Doors Down and Collective Soul co-headline their Rock & Roll Express Tour at Mizner Park Amphitheater on Tuesday night. For another early 2000's throwback, the Ying Yang Twins play a set at Blue Martini Fort Lauderdale on Saturday night. That same evening, head south for Sam Smith's concert at the American Airlines Arena.

Here's a look at all of these and more of the best concerts in South Florida this week.

Monday, July 9

Biscuit Jam: With Mark Telesca, Richie Schmidt, and the Funky Biscuit All-Stars featuring Tommy Z, 8 p.m., Free. The Funky Biscuit, 303 SE Mizner Blvd., Boca Raton, 561-395-2929, funkybiscuit.com.

Joey Gilmore: 6:30 p.m., Free. Gatsby's Joint, 2460 E. Commercial Blvd., Fort Lauderdale.

Spider Cherry: 9:30 p.m., Free. Voltaire, 526 Clematis St., West Palm Beach, 561-408-5603, sub-culture.org/voltaire.

Three Doors Down Courtesy photo

Tuesday, July 10

Three Doors Down & Collective Soul: 7 p.m., $59.50. Mizner Park Amphitheater, 590 Plaza Real, Boca Raton, 561-544-8600, mizneramphitheater.com.

Jamie Rasso: 8 p.m., Free. The Blind Monk, 410 Evernia St. #107, West Palm Beach, 561-833-3605, theblindmonk.com.

Mary Washington Brooks: 6:30 p.m., Free. Gatsby's Joint, 2460 E. Commercial Blvd., Fort Lauderdale.

Wednesday, July 11

Austin Miller & Taylor Raynor: 8 p.m., Free. Two&, 1517 E. Las Olas Blvd., Fort Lauderdale, twoand.com.

Big Harvest: 11 p.m., Free. Original Fat Cat's, 320 SW Second St., Fort Lauderdale, 954-467-5867, facebook.com/originalfatcats.

Jacopo Taddei and Luigi Nicolardi: 7:30 p.m., $35. Alvin Sherman Library, 3100 Ray Ferrero Jr. Blvd., Davie, 954-262-4600, sherman.library.nova.edu.

Thursday, July 12

Amir Katz: All Liszt Program: 7:30 p.m., $35. Alvin Sherman Library, 3100 Ray Ferrero Jr. Blvd., Davie, 954-262-4600, sherman.library.nova.edu.

Joel DaSilva: 7 p.m., Free. Gatsby's Joint, 2460 E. Commercial Blvd., Fort Lauderdale.

Rockin' Jake Band: 8 p.m., Free. C.W.S. Bar & Kitchen, 522 Lucerne Ave., Lake Worth, 561-318-5637, cwslw.com.

Rod Hamdallah: 10 p.m., Free. Respectable Street, 518 Clematis St., West Palm Beach, 561-832-9999, respectablestreet.com.

Somatic: 8 p.m., Free-$5. Voltaire, 526 Clematis St., West Palm Beach, 561-408-5603, sub-culture.org/voltaire.

SouthLight: 9 p.m., Free. Lulu's Bait Shack, 17 S. Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd. 212, Fort Lauderdale, 954-463-7425, lulusbaitshack.com.

Friday, July 13

Classic Rock Revival Show With China Grove: 9 p.m., $15-$30. The Funky Biscuit, 303 SE Mizner Blvd., Boca Raton, 561-395-2929, funkybiscuit.com.

Diogo Das Virgens: 9 p.m., Free. C.W.S. Bar & Kitchen, 522 Lucerne Ave., Lake Worth, 561-318-5637, cwslw.com.

DJ Kent Lawlor: 12 a.m., Free. Stache Drinking Den, 109 SW Second Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-449-1044, stacheftl.com.

Friday Night Sound Waves With Young Trees: 6 p.m., Free. The Fort Lauderdale Beach Hub, 300 S. Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd., Fort Lauderdale, goriverwalk.com.

Fusik Courtesy photo

Fusik: 8 p.m., Free. Stache Drinking Den, 109 SW Second Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-449-1044, stacheftl.com.

Hell & Hollar: With Jordan Foley and Oddly Strange, 8 p.m., $5. Voltaire, 526 Clematis St., West Palm Beach, 561-408-5603, sub-culture.org/voltaire.

Hippie Sabotage: 10 p.m., $20-$30. Space, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 786-357-6456, clubspace.com.

Ilya Itin: Works of Mozart and Schumann: 7 p.m., $35. Alvin Sherman Library, 3100 Ray Ferrero Jr. Blvd., Davie, 954-262-4600, sherman.library.nova.edu.

The Sistine Chapel Choir: 7 p.m., $48-$222. James L. Knight Center, 400 SE Second Ave., Miami, 305-372-4634, jlkc.com.

Toneroz: With Jean Pierre, Cortes, and Nuvega, 8 p.m., $5-$35. Space Mountain Miami, 738 Northwest 62nd St., Miami.

Twocan Blue: 5 p.m., Free. The Funky Biscuit, 303 SE Mizner Blvd., Boca Raton, 561-395-2929, funkybiscuit.com.

Yotto: 10 p.m., $0-$20. Treehouse, 323 23rd St., Miami Beach, 305-614-4478, treehousemiami.com.

Saturday, July 14

Big Medizen With Jack Straw: 8 p.m., $10-$20. The Funky Biscuit, 303 SE Mizner Blvd., Boca Raton, 561-395-2929, funkybiscuit.com.

Caffiends: With Death Lottery, Action Agent, and Beat Obsolete, 7 p.m., Free. Beer Punx, 920 N. Flagler Dr., Fort Lauderdale, beerpunx.com.

Donny Ray Evins: 8 p.m., $75-$85. The Wick Theatre & Costume Museum, 7901 N. Federal Highway, Boca Raton, 561-995-2333, thewick.org.

Kemal Gekic: 7:30 p.m., $35. Alvin Sherman Library, 3100 Ray Ferrero Jr. Blvd., Davie, 954-262-4600, sherman.library.nova.edu.

Nine5Four Magazine Talent Invasion: 7 p.m., $19. Revolution Live, 100 SW Third Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-449-1025, jointherevolution.net.

Pilato & Faraz and Michael Mayo: 10 p.m., $10. Voltaire, 526 Clematis St., West Palm Beach, 561-408-5603, sub-culture.org/voltaire.

Photo by Ruven Afanador

Sam Smith: 8 p.m., $31-$121. American Airlines Arena, 601 Biscayne Blvd., Miami, 786-777-1000, aaarena.com.

Secrets: 7 p.m., $15. O'Malley's Sports Bar, 1388 N. State Rd. 7, Margate, 954-979-8540, omalleyssportsbar.com.

Sunshine State of Bass 3: 9 p.m., $10. 2349 Taylor Street, Hollywood, Hollywood.

Sunday, July 15

Donny Ray Evins: 2 p.m., $75-$85. The Wick Theatre & Costume Museum, 7901 N. Federal Highway, Boca Raton, 561-995-2333, thewick.org.

Leesa Richards: 6:30 p.m., Free. Gatsby's Joint, 2460 E. Commercial Blvd., Fort Lauderdale.

Psychic Ghost: 8 p.m., Free. Voltaire, 526 Clematis St., West Palm Beach, 561-408-5603, sub-culture.org/voltaire.

Rubber Duckie Pool Party: With Oscar G, Freak the Disco, and Keith Christopher, 2 p.m., $10-$20. BalQony, 505 N. Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd., Fort Lauderdale, 954-414-2630, fortlauderdalebeachresort.hilton.com.

Shirley Caesar: 5 p.m., $39-$48. Broward Center for the Performing Arts, 201 SW 5th Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-462-0222, browardcenter.org.

Sintonizze Presents We Get Connected: 2 p.m., Free-$5. McSorley's Beach Pub, 837 N. Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd., Fort Lauderdale, 954-565-4446, mcsorleysbeachpub.com.

Summer Gill: 1 p.m., Free. West Palm Brewery & Wine Vault, 332 Evernia Street, West Palm Beach.

Ying Yang Twins: 7 p.m., $15-$25. Blue Martini Fort Lauderdale, 2432 E. Sunrise Blvd., Fort Lauderdale, 954-653-2583, fortlauderdale.bluemartinilounge.com.