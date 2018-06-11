 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/newtimesbroward
  • Google Plus
The Best Concerts in South Florida This Week, June 11-17
Photo by Christina Mendenhall

The Best Concerts in South Florida This Week, June 11-17

New Times Staff | June 11, 2018 | 8:00am
AA

Who's responsible for those catchy breakup bops you've been replaying in your head for months? The culprit is surely English singer and model Dua Lipa, whose "New Rules" and "IDGAF" have become the undeniable single ladies anthems of 2018. She'll bring those songs and impeccable fashion to Miami's Bayfront Park this Tuesday. But if pop stars aren't your thing, you might be interested in the total opposite end of the musical spectrum, namely Norwegian industrial metal band Combichrist at Culture Room this weekend. And if you're somewhere in between, Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness wraps up the work week with a show at Revolution Live this Friday.

Here's a look at all of these and more of the best concerts in South Florida this week.

Related Stories

Monday, June 11

Randy Longione Trio: 8 p.m., Free. Blue Jean Blues, 3320 NE 33rd St., Fort Lauderdale, 954-306-6330, bjblive.com.

Royal Blood: 7 p.m., $26. Revolution Live, 100 SW Third Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-449-1025, jointherevolution.net.

Dua Lipa
Dua Lipa
Photo by Luc Coiffait

Tuesday, June 12

Dua Lipa: 8 p.m., $30-$35. Bayfront Park, 301 Biscayne Blvd., Miami, 305-358-7550, bayfrontparkmiami.com.

Las Rosas: With Tingy Thick, Ben Katzman's Degreaser, and Milk Spot, 8 p.m., Free. Voltaire, 526 Clematis St., West Palm Beach, 561-408-5603, sub-culture.org/voltaire.

Wednesday, June 13

Audra McDonald: 8 p.m., $25-$125. Au-Rene Theater at the Broward Center, 201 SW 5th Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-462-0222, browardcenter.org.

Funky Blues: 8 p.m., Free. Blue Jean Blues, 3320 NE 33rd St., Fort Lauderdale, 954-306-6330, bjblive.com.

Guilherme Arantes: 8 p.m., $40. Savor Cinema, 503 SE Sixth St., Fort Lauderdale, 954-525-3456, fliff.com.

Katchafire: 7:30 p.m., $15. Culture Room, 3045 N. Federal Hwy., Fort Lauderdale, 954-564-1074, cultureroom.net.

Yazmani: 10 p.m., Free. Dada, 52 N. Swinton Ave., Delray Beach, 561-330-3232, sub-culture.org/dada.

Thursday, June 14

Guavatron: 8 p.m., Free. Voltaire, 526 Clematis St., West Palm Beach, 561-408-5603, sub-culture.org/voltaire.

Magnify With Frankie Midnight: 7 p.m., $22. Revolution Live, 100 SW Third Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-449-1025, jointherevolution.net.

Mitch Herrick: 8 p.m., Free. C.W.S. Bar & Kitchen, 522 Lucerne Ave., Lake Worth, 561-318-5637, cwslw.com.

Rita Wilburn: 8 p.m., Free. Blue Jean Blues, 3320 NE 33rd St., Fort Lauderdale, 954-306-6330, bjblive.com.

Stinky Gringos: 9 p.m., $5-$10. Propaganda, 6 S. J St., Lake Worth, 561-547-7273, propagandalw.com.

Watch Glass & Boston Marriage: 11 p.m., Free. Dada, 52 N. Swinton Ave., Delray Beach, 561-330-3232, sub-culture.org/dada.

Andrew McMahon in the WildernessEXPAND
Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness
Photo by Brendan Walter

Friday, June 15

Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness: 7 p.m., $26.50. Revolution Live, 100 SW Third Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-449-1025, jointherevolution.net.

Bamboo Taxi: 9:30 p.m., Free. The Dive Bar, 3233 N. Ocean Blvd., Fort Lauderdale, 954-565-9264, thedivebarfl.com.

Big Buick & the Road Masters: 9 p.m., Free. Blue Jean Blues, 3320 NE 33rd St., Fort Lauderdale, 954-306-6330, bjblive.com.

BOT: 10 p.m., $10. Cash Only, 15 W. Las Olas Blvd., Fort Lauderdale, 954-299-3295, cashonlybar.com.

Brit Floyd: 7 p.m., $39.50-$54.50. The Fillmore Miami Beach, 1700 Washington Ave., Miami Beach, 305-673-7300, fillmoremb.com.

Fern Street & Julian Cires: 8 p.m., Free. The Brewhouse Gallery, 720 Park Ave., Lake Park, 561-469-8930, brewhousegallery.com.

Friday Night Sound Waves With Fabulons: 6 p.m., Free. The Fort Lauderdale Beach Hub, 300 S. Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd., Fort Lauderdale, goriverwalk.com.

Insomnium: 7 p.m., $15-$50. O'Malley's Sports Bar, 1388 N. State Rd. 7, Margate, 954-979-8540, omalleyssportsbar.com.

Keb' Mo': 8 p.m., $37.50-$67.50. Parker Playhouse, 707 NE Eighth St., Fort Lauderdale, 954-761-5374, parkerplayhouse.org.

Mike Mineo: 9 p.m., Free. C.W.S. Bar & Kitchen, 522 Lucerne Ave., Lake Worth, 561-318-5637, cwslw.com.

Mood Swing: 11 p.m., Free. Dada, 52 N. Swinton Ave., Delray Beach, 561-330-3232, sub-culture.org/dada.

Robbie Rivera: 11 p.m., $10/$20. Voltaire, 526 Clematis St., West Palm Beach, 561-408-5603, sub-culture.org/voltaire.

Souljunk: 9 p.m., Free. Two&, 1517 E. Las Olas Blvd., Fort Lauderdale, twoand.com.

Spred the Dub: 8 p.m., Free. Stache Drinking Den, 109 SW Second Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-449-1044, stacheftl.com.

Travie McCoy: 9 p.m., $15. Pawn Shop Lounge, 219 Clematis St., West Palm Beach, 561-833-6500, pawnshopwpb.com.

Saturday, June 16

Aces & Kings: 9:30 p.m., Free. The Dive Bar, 3233 N. Ocean Blvd., Fort Lauderdale, 954-565-9264, thedivebarfl.com.

Combichrist
Combichrist
Photo by Derek Bremner

Combichrist: 7 p.m., $20. Culture Room, 3045 N. Federal Hwy., Fort Lauderdale, 954-564-1074, cultureroom.net.

Earth Code: 8 p.m., Free. Alligator Alley Native Florida Tap Room, 830 E. Oakland Park Blvd., Oakland Park, 954-226-2371, alligatoralleyflorida.com.

The Holstered, H-OM, & the Brand: 11 p.m., Free. Poorhouse, 110 SW Third Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-522-5145, poorhousebar.com.

Jammin' With The Fathers: 7 p.m., $39-$109. Miramar Regional Park, 16801 Miramar Parkway, Miramar, 954-883-6950.

Jedi Magic Carousel: 8 p.m., Free. The Brewhouse Gallery, 720 Park Ave., Lake Park, 561-469-8930, brewhousegallery.com.

Jellybean Benitez: 10 p.m., $15-$20. Cash Only, 15 W. Las Olas Blvd., Fort Lauderdale, 954-299-3295, cashonlybar.com.

Kat Riggins: 9 p.m., Free. Blue Jean Blues, 3320 NE 33rd St., Fort Lauderdale, 954-306-6330, bjblive.com.

Ordinary Boys: 8 p.m., $15. The Kelsey Theater, 700 Park Ave., Lake Park, 561-328-7481, thekelseytheater.com.

Rüfüs du Sol
Rüfüs du Sol
Photo by Eddie New

Rüfüs Du Sol: 7 p.m., $20-$40. The Fillmore Miami Beach, 1700 Washington Ave., Miami Beach, 305-673-7300, fillmoremb.com.

Steve Pomeranz Band: 9 p.m., Free. Dada, 52 N. Swinton Ave., Delray Beach, 561-330-3232, sub-culture.org/dada.

Sunday, June 17

JM & the Sweets: 8 p.m., Free. Voltaire, 526 Clematis St., West Palm Beach, 561-408-5603, sub-culture.org/voltaire.

Joey Gilmore: 8 p.m., Free. Blue Jean Blues, 3320 NE 33rd St., Fort Lauderdale, 954-306-6330, bjblive.com.

Maroon 5: 7:30 p.m., $45.25-$145.25. BB&T Center, 1 Panther Parkway, Sunrise, 954-835-8000, thebbtcenter.com.

Narvee & Makoto: 8 p.m., Free. Beer Punx, 920 N. Flagler Dr., Fort Lauderdale, beerpunx.com.

Nip & Tuck: 6 p.m., Free. The Brewhouse Gallery, 720 Park Ave., Lake Park, 561-469-8930, brewhousegallery.com.

Tasty Vibrations: 12:30 p.m., Free. C.W.S. Bar & Kitchen, 522 Lucerne Ave., Lake Worth, 561-318-5637, cwslw.com.

Wild Planet & Houseparty: 6 p.m., Free. Two&, 1517 E. Las Olas Blvd., Fort Lauderdale, twoand.com.

Willy Chirino: 7 p.m., $49-$199. James L. Knight Center, 400 SE Second Ave., Miami, 305-372-4634, jlkc.com.

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

©2018 New Times BPB, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >