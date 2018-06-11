The Best Concerts in South Florida This Week, June 11-17

Who's responsible for those catchy breakup bops you've been replaying in your head for months? The culprit is surely English singer and model Dua Lipa, whose "New Rules" and "IDGAF" have become the undeniable single ladies anthems of 2018. She'll bring those songs and impeccable fashion to Miami's Bayfront Park this Tuesday. But if pop stars aren't your thing, you might be interested in the total opposite end of the musical spectrum, namely Norwegian industrial metal band Combichrist at Culture Room this weekend. And if you're somewhere in between, Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness wraps up the work week with a show at Revolution Live this Friday.

Here's a look at all of these and more of the best concerts in South Florida this week.

Monday, June 11