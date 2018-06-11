The Best Concerts in South Florida This Week, June 11-17

Who's responsible for those catchy breakup bops you've been replaying in your head for months? The culprit is surely English singer and model Dua Lipa, whose "New Rules" and "IDGAF" have become the undeniable single ladies anthems of 2018. She'll bring those songs and impeccable fashion to Miami's Bayfront Park this Tuesday. But if pop stars aren't your thing, you might be interested in the total opposite end of the musical spectrum, namely Norwegian industrial metal band Combichrist at Culture Room this weekend. And if you're somewhere in between, Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness wraps up the work week with a show at Revolution Live this Friday.
Here's a look at all of these and more of the best concerts in South Florida this week.
Monday, June 11
Randy Longione Trio: 8 p.m., Free. Blue Jean Blues, 3320 NE 33rd St., Fort Lauderdale, 954-306-6330, bjblive.com.
Royal Blood: 7 p.m., $26. Revolution Live, 100 SW Third Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-449-1025, jointherevolution.net.
Tuesday, June 12
Dua Lipa: 8 p.m., $30-$35. Bayfront Park, 301 Biscayne Blvd., Miami, 305-358-7550, bayfrontparkmiami.com.
Las Rosas: With Tingy Thick, Ben Katzman's Degreaser, and Milk Spot, 8 p.m., Free. Voltaire, 526 Clematis St., West Palm Beach, 561-408-5603, sub-culture.org/voltaire.
Wednesday, June 13
Audra McDonald: 8 p.m., $25-$125. Au-Rene Theater at the Broward Center, 201 SW 5th Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-462-0222, browardcenter.org.
Funky Blues: 8 p.m., Free. Blue Jean Blues, 3320 NE 33rd St., Fort Lauderdale, 954-306-6330, bjblive.com.
Guilherme Arantes: 8 p.m., $40. Savor Cinema, 503 SE Sixth St., Fort Lauderdale, 954-525-3456, fliff.com.
Katchafire: 7:30 p.m., $15. Culture Room, 3045 N. Federal Hwy., Fort Lauderdale, 954-564-1074, cultureroom.net.
Yazmani: 10 p.m., Free. Dada, 52 N. Swinton Ave., Delray Beach, 561-330-3232, sub-culture.org/dada.
Thursday, June 14
Guavatron: 8 p.m., Free. Voltaire, 526 Clematis St., West Palm Beach, 561-408-5603, sub-culture.org/voltaire.
Magnify With Frankie Midnight: 7 p.m., $22. Revolution Live, 100 SW Third Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-449-1025, jointherevolution.net.
Mitch Herrick: 8 p.m., Free. C.W.S. Bar & Kitchen, 522 Lucerne Ave., Lake Worth, 561-318-5637, cwslw.com.
Rita Wilburn: 8 p.m., Free. Blue Jean Blues, 3320 NE 33rd St., Fort Lauderdale, 954-306-6330, bjblive.com.
Stinky Gringos: 9 p.m., $5-$10. Propaganda, 6 S. J St., Lake Worth, 561-547-7273, propagandalw.com.
Watch Glass & Boston Marriage: 11 p.m., Free. Dada, 52 N. Swinton Ave., Delray Beach, 561-330-3232, sub-culture.org/dada.
Friday, June 15
Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness: 7 p.m., $26.50. Revolution Live, 100 SW Third Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-449-1025, jointherevolution.net.
Bamboo Taxi: 9:30 p.m., Free. The Dive Bar, 3233 N. Ocean Blvd., Fort Lauderdale, 954-565-9264, thedivebarfl.com.
Big Buick & the Road Masters: 9 p.m., Free. Blue Jean Blues, 3320 NE 33rd St., Fort Lauderdale, 954-306-6330, bjblive.com.
BOT: 10 p.m., $10. Cash Only, 15 W. Las Olas Blvd., Fort Lauderdale, 954-299-3295, cashonlybar.com.
Brit Floyd: 7 p.m., $39.50-$54.50. The Fillmore Miami Beach, 1700 Washington Ave., Miami Beach, 305-673-7300, fillmoremb.com.
Fern Street & Julian Cires: 8 p.m., Free. The Brewhouse Gallery, 720 Park Ave., Lake Park, 561-469-8930, brewhousegallery.com.
Friday Night Sound Waves With Fabulons: 6 p.m., Free. The Fort Lauderdale Beach Hub, 300 S. Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd., Fort Lauderdale, goriverwalk.com.
Insomnium: 7 p.m., $15-$50. O'Malley's Sports Bar, 1388 N. State Rd. 7, Margate, 954-979-8540, omalleyssportsbar.com.
Keb' Mo': 8 p.m., $37.50-$67.50. Parker Playhouse, 707 NE Eighth St., Fort Lauderdale, 954-761-5374, parkerplayhouse.org.
Mike Mineo: 9 p.m., Free. C.W.S. Bar & Kitchen, 522 Lucerne Ave., Lake Worth, 561-318-5637, cwslw.com.
Mood Swing: 11 p.m., Free. Dada, 52 N. Swinton Ave., Delray Beach, 561-330-3232, sub-culture.org/dada.
Robbie Rivera: 11 p.m., $10/$20. Voltaire, 526 Clematis St., West Palm Beach, 561-408-5603, sub-culture.org/voltaire.
Souljunk: 9 p.m., Free. Two&, 1517 E. Las Olas Blvd., Fort Lauderdale, twoand.com.
Spred the Dub: 8 p.m., Free. Stache Drinking Den, 109 SW Second Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-449-1044, stacheftl.com.
Travie McCoy: 9 p.m., $15. Pawn Shop Lounge, 219 Clematis St., West Palm Beach, 561-833-6500, pawnshopwpb.com.
Saturday, June 16
Aces & Kings: 9:30 p.m., Free. The Dive Bar, 3233 N. Ocean Blvd., Fort Lauderdale, 954-565-9264, thedivebarfl.com.
Combichrist: 7 p.m., $20. Culture Room, 3045 N. Federal Hwy., Fort Lauderdale, 954-564-1074, cultureroom.net.
Earth Code: 8 p.m., Free. Alligator Alley Native Florida Tap Room, 830 E. Oakland Park Blvd., Oakland Park, 954-226-2371, alligatoralleyflorida.com.
The Holstered, H-OM, & the Brand: 11 p.m., Free. Poorhouse, 110 SW Third Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-522-5145, poorhousebar.com.
Jammin' With The Fathers: 7 p.m., $39-$109. Miramar Regional Park, 16801 Miramar Parkway, Miramar, 954-883-6950.
Jedi Magic Carousel: 8 p.m., Free. The Brewhouse Gallery, 720 Park Ave., Lake Park, 561-469-8930, brewhousegallery.com.
Jellybean Benitez: 10 p.m., $15-$20. Cash Only, 15 W. Las Olas Blvd., Fort Lauderdale, 954-299-3295, cashonlybar.com.
Kat Riggins: 9 p.m., Free. Blue Jean Blues, 3320 NE 33rd St., Fort Lauderdale, 954-306-6330, bjblive.com.
Ordinary Boys: 8 p.m., $15. The Kelsey Theater, 700 Park Ave., Lake Park, 561-328-7481, thekelseytheater.com.
Rüfüs Du Sol: 7 p.m., $20-$40. The Fillmore Miami Beach, 1700 Washington Ave., Miami Beach, 305-673-7300, fillmoremb.com.
Steve Pomeranz Band: 9 p.m., Free. Dada, 52 N. Swinton Ave., Delray Beach, 561-330-3232, sub-culture.org/dada.
Sunday, June 17
JM & the Sweets: 8 p.m., Free. Voltaire, 526 Clematis St., West Palm Beach, 561-408-5603, sub-culture.org/voltaire.
Joey Gilmore: 8 p.m., Free. Blue Jean Blues, 3320 NE 33rd St., Fort Lauderdale, 954-306-6330, bjblive.com.
Maroon 5: 7:30 p.m., $45.25-$145.25. BB&T Center, 1 Panther Parkway, Sunrise, 954-835-8000, thebbtcenter.com.
Narvee & Makoto: 8 p.m., Free. Beer Punx, 920 N. Flagler Dr., Fort Lauderdale, beerpunx.com.
Nip & Tuck: 6 p.m., Free. The Brewhouse Gallery, 720 Park Ave., Lake Park, 561-469-8930, brewhousegallery.com.
Tasty Vibrations: 12:30 p.m., Free. C.W.S. Bar & Kitchen, 522 Lucerne Ave., Lake Worth, 561-318-5637, cwslw.com.
Wild Planet & Houseparty: 6 p.m., Free. Two&, 1517 E. Las Olas Blvd., Fort Lauderdale, twoand.com.
Willy Chirino: 7 p.m., $49-$199. James L. Knight Center, 400 SE Second Ave., Miami, 305-372-4634, jlkc.com.
