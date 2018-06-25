Thirty Seconds to Mars headline the Coral Sky Amphitheatre this Friday, but this week is shaping up to be more of an '80s throwback overload. The B-52's join Boy George and Culture Club at the Pompano Beach Amphitheater this Sunday. Their contemporaries on another side of the musical spectrum, Poison, join Cheap Trick at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino that same night. And while decade king Freddie Mercury is sadly no longer with us, you can catch the next best thing as Queen tribute act Killer Queen plays Culture Room this Friday night.

Here's a look at all of these and more of the best concerts in South Florida this week. Monday, June 25 Mark Telesca: 5 p.m., Free. The Funky Biscuit, 303 SE Mizner Blvd., Boca Raton, 561-395-2929, funkybiscuit.com. Tuesday, June 26 2 of Us: 8 p.m., Free. The Field Irish Pub & Eatery, 3281 Griffin Rd., Dania Beach, 954-964-5979, thefieldfl.com. Wednesday, June 27 Simon Phillips & Protocol: 8 p.m., $20-$40. The Funky Biscuit, 303 SE Mizner Blvd., Boca Raton, 561-395-2929, funkybiscuit.com. Slip & Slap: 8:30 p.m., Free. Rebel House, 297 E. Palmetto Park Rd., Boca Raton, 561-353-5888, lifetastesbetter.com. EXPAND Brendan O'Hara Courtesy photo Thursday, June 28 Brendan O'Hara: 8 p.m., Free. C.W.S. Bar & Kitchen, 522 Lucerne Ave., Lake Worth, 561-318-5637, cwslw.com. Donny & Marie: 8 p.m., $40-$90. Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Hollywood, 1 Seminole Way, Hollywood, 954-327-7625, seminolehardrockhollywood.com. Friday, June 29 Bonnie X Clyde: 10 p.m., $15-$25. Space, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 786-357-6456, clubspace.com. Bryce Allyn: 9 p.m., Free. C.W.S. Bar & Kitchen, 522 Lucerne Ave., Lake Worth, 561-318-5637, cwslw.com. Caramelos de Cianuro y La Secta All-Star: 7 p.m., $48-$88. The Fillmore Miami Beach, 1700 Washington Ave., Miami Beach, 305-673-7300, fillmoremb.com. Friday Night Sound Waves With Guavatron: 6 p.m., Free. The Fort Lauderdale Beach Hub, 300 S. Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd., Fort Lauderdale, goriverwalk.com. Mikey Lion: 10 p.m., $10. Cash Only, 15 W. Las Olas Blvd., Fort Lauderdale, 954-299-3295, cashonlybar.com. Tchami: 10 p.m., $35-$40. Space, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 786-357-6456, clubspace.com. EXPAND Thirty Seconds to Mars Photo by Piczo Thirty Seconds to Mars: 6 p.m., $49.50-$99.50. Coral Sky Amphitheatre, 601-7 Sansburys Way, West Palm Beach, 561-795-8883, livenation.com. The Wilkof Project: 8 p.m., $5. Respectable Street, 518 Clematis St., West Palm Beach, 561-832-9999, respectablestreet.com. Zach Bartholomew Quartet: 8 p.m., $20-$30. Arts Garage, 94 NE 2nd Ave., Delray Beach, 561-571-8510, artsgarage.org. Saturday, June 30 Alberto Barros: 7 p.m., $46-$108. The Fillmore Miami Beach, 1700 Washington Ave., Miami Beach, 305-673-7300, fillmoremb.com. The Family Reunion: 9 p.m., $10-$15. Robot Brewing Company & Quixotic Lounge, 2621 North Federal Highway, Boca Raton. Have Mercy: 6:30 p.m., $14 - $16. O'Malley's, 1388 N. State Rd 7, Margate. Killer Queen: 8 p.m., $25. Culture Room, 3045 N. Federal Highway, Fort Lauderdale, 954-564-1074, cultureroom.net. Pockit: 9 p.m., Free. C.W.S. Bar & Kitchen, 522 Lucerne Ave., Lake Worth, 561-318-5637, cwslw.com. Selwyn Birchwood: 8 p.m., $25-$40. Arts Garage, 94 NE 2nd Ave., Delray Beach, 561-571-8510, artsgarage.org. Boy George Courtesy photo Sunday, July 1 Boy George & Culture Club With the B-52's: 6:30 p.m., $49.50–$199.50. Pompano Beach Amphitheater, 1801 NE 6th St, Pompano Beach. Brendan O'Hara: 12:30 p.m., TBA. C.W.S. Bar & Kitchen, 522 Lucerne Ave., Lake Worth, 561-318-5637, cwslw.com. Elements: 8 p.m., $5. Robot Brewing Co. & Quixotic Lounge, 2621 N Federal Hwy, Boca Raton. Poison & Cheap Trick: 7 p.m., $70-$130. Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Hollywood, 1 Seminole Way, Hollywood, 954-327-7625, seminolehardrockhollywood.com. Third World: 7 p.m., $30 - $50 General Admission $35 Day Of Show. The Funky Biscuit, 303 SE Mizner Blvd., Boca Raton, 561-395-2929, funkybiscuit.com.