Striking Matches Redefine the Nashville Sound

When Striking Matches take the stage at Revolution Live in support of American Idol winner Phillip Phillips this Saturday, the bandmates' faces will likely be new to most of the crowd. But if the audience is familiar with the music of the hit TV show Nashville, they might already be fans.

Like Phillips, the Matches got their professional break making music on television. Nine of their songs wound up on the show Nashville during its first four seasons, including "Hangin' on a Lie" and "This Love Ain't Big Enough," both sung by Hayden Panettiere.

Nashville capitalized on the simultaneous revivals of interest in musicals and pop-tinged country music, but Striking Matches — also known as songwriting and guitar duo Sarah Zimmermann and Justin Davis — say their sound is more reflective of the evolving sound and growing eclecticism of the city they call home, and for which the series is named.