Sunshine Music Festival Announces 2017 Lineup

Courtesy of Tedeschi Trucks Band

Sunshine came softly through our window today.

The Sunshine Music Festival announced the lineup for the fifth edition of jamtastic music to be held Sunday, January 15, 2017, at Boca Raton's Mizner Park Amphitheater. The headliner will be Sunshine Music Festival veterans Tedeschi Trucks Band, the Jacksonville blues rock band made up of husband-and-wife team Susan Tedeschi and guitar virtuoso Derek Trucks.

Also on the bill is University of Miami grad Bruce Hornsby. If you're not familiar with his '80s hit "The Way It Is," you certainly know the Tupac song "Changes" that heavily samples it.

Joe Russo brings his Almost Dead Experience, which plays cover versions of the granddaddy of jam bands, the Grateful Dead.

The legendary R&B singer Mavis Staples, who came to fame in the '60s with the Staple Singers on hits like "I'll Take You There," will also be there. Undoubtedly, she will also be playing her newer songs from her comeback albums from the past decade produced by Jeff Tweedy.

Guitarist of '60s English supergroup Traffic Dave Mason, who spent the last five decades exploring the blues with his guitar, will play a set. Also announced are “souped up string band” Railroad Earth, Austin duo the Greyhounds, and Southern rock band North Mississippi Allstars.

If this sounds like a once-in-a-lifetime experience to you, then you are in luck: You can make a weekend of listening to this lineup with the Sunshine Music Festival making a stop Saturday, January 14, at Vinoy Park in St. Petersburg before making the Sunday stop at Mizner.

Early bird tickets go on sale for both dates Friday, September 23, at 10 a.m. at sunshinemusicfestival.com, with prices ranging from $59.95 for general admission to $229.95 for VIP packages.

