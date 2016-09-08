Ten Best Broward Bars to Watch a Football Game

Devin Peppler

"Are you ready for some football?" is what the pigskin poet laureate, Hank Williams Jr. screamed at us for years. The answer was and always will be yes. As the days get a bit shorter and the temperatures become the slightest bit more tolerable, kickoff awaits. While it is hard to match the experience of actually attending the game, there is an option if you like company when you complain about a blown call.

The sports bar.

Broward is swarming with friendly 'em, so if you're looking for an establishment with big screen TVs and plenty of beer, here're ten of the best.

10. Shuck N Dive

This cafe sticks with its Louisiana roots by being a hangout for LSU and New Orleans Saints fans. But you can enjoy the Cajun cuisine while watching any team you choose. The 80-seat spot changes the specials on the blackboard often, so make sure you pay attention to the Facebook page.

9. Flossie's Bar

What this joint lacks in giant TVs, it makes up for in biker-bar atmosphere. Sundays are always packed with motorcyclists. There's often a band or two on the stage that might give your gridiron experience an extra jolt. Game days often come with bucket or pitcher beer specials.

8. Himmarshee Public House

This Downtown Fort Lauderdale bar that specializes in global comfort food is taking the Dolphins season opener seriously. From 4-8 on September 11, they will have The Dolphins Season Opener Block Party. Both inside on their HD screens and outside on a giant TV truck the Dolphins will be facing the Seattle Seahawks in full blast sound.

7. Parrot Lounge

This spot has been around since 1970 and proudly boasts the largest selection of domestic, import, and craft beers on Fort Lauderdale beach. The Parrot has long been a meeting spot for Penn State and Philadelphia Eagles fans, but also accomodates any of their hated rivals teams.

6. American Social Bar and Restaurant

The Las Olas hang out has plenty of beers on tap and a classier atmosphere than the typical bar that you would figure would show a football game. It's the perfect place to bring a friend who wants to tag along that isn't as into the game as you.

5. Whiskey Tango All American Bar and Grill

This Hollywood bar just turned seven years young. If the weather's nice, you can sit outdoors and people watch during commercial breaks. If the weather's not nice, the interior is spacious with a gazillion and a half TVs. This year, they're starting a new tradition of NFL Sunday brunch buffets, so you can have Eggs Benedict with your two-point conversions.

4. Duffy's Sports Grill

Duffy's has several locations around Broward including Fort Lauderdale, Plantation, and Weston. There are plenty of beer choices and even more TVs, so even if you want to watch a Jets game (booo!) while the Dolphins are playing, they'll have your game covered.

3. Slackers Bar & Grill

This Fort Lauderdale joint nestled in a strip mall prides itself as Florida's largest Green Bay Packers bar. On Saturdays the largest college football contingents are there to root for Wisconsin and Florida State, but the bartenders are glad to find a TV to put on whichever college or professional team you obsess over.

2. Quarterdeck

The nephew of Joe "Big Daddy" Flanigan has opened five different Quarterdeck locations all of which have excellent beer selections and a plethora of TVs. The best thing about the Las Olas location though is you're just steps from the beach if your preferred team is having a tough afternoon.

1. Bokamper's Sports Bar & Grill

Only one bar on the list was owned by an actual professional football player: this one. Former Miami Dolphin defensive end Kim Bokamper has opened There are several locations, but the Fort Lauderdale spot right on the Intracoastal Waterway is the landmark. They have over 70 TVs, a game room, and an outdoor lounge with a fire pit.

