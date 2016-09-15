Ten Best Fall Concerts in Broward and Palm Peach

Photo by Karli Evans

Though the seasons are more subtle in South Florida than in other parts of the country, there are signs that Autumn is here. The kids are back in school, the days are getting shorter, and you can't escape football being on TV. Most importantly the music scene kicks back up after a lazy summer. All throughout Broward and Palm Beach there are live shows worth checking out for fans of every musical genre. Here in chronological order are what New Times dubs as the ten Fall Broward and Palm Beach concerts most worthy of your time and money.

Lex Hernandez

10. Fool's Gold Day Off 3 p.m. Saturday, September 17, at Revolution Live, 100 SW 3rd Ave., Fort Lauderdale; 954- 449-1025; Tickets cost $35 via ticketfly.com.

When fears of Zika persuaded the organizers of Fool's Gold Day Off to move from Wynwood Yard to Revolution Live, Miami's loss became Fort Lauderdale's gain. The annual celebration organized by A-Trak's EDM and hip-hop label, Fool's Gold, has a sturdy list of heavy hitters. A-Trak will of course be playing as will masterful emcee Joey Bada$$. Others on the bill include Hudson Mohawke, Lil Yachty, PlayboiCarti, Ape Drums, Nick Catchdubs, River Tiber, Bosco & Speakerfoxxx, and Damaged Goods.

EXPAND Aimee Herring Ryan

9. Bumblefest 6 p.m. Saturday, September 17, at Respectable Street, 518 Clematis St., West Palm Beach. 561-832-9999; sub-culture.org/respectable-street/Admission is $5.

To celebrate Pure Honey magazine's fifth anniversary of chronicling the local South Florida music scene, Downtown West Palm Beach is throwing a block party with live music at O'Shea's Pub, Respectable Street, Flaunt Patio, Hullabaloo Garden, and Subculture Alley. Local acts taking the stage include Fort Lauderdale rapper Bleubird, indie rockers Sweet Bronco, and West Palm comedic troubadour Chaucer. Headlining the shebang will be Pennsylvania shoegazers, Stargazer Lilies.

Ray Gordon

8.. The Dandy Warhols 8 p.m. Saturday, October 1, at Culture Room, 3045 North Federal Highway, Fort Lauderdale. 954-564-1074; Tickets cost $20 via ticketmaster.com;

Perhaps the greatest rock band of the last twenty years makes a rare South Florida appearance. In 2000 the Portland quartet's masterpiece Thirteen Tales from Urban Bohemia foretold our unending era of the hipster. While they might not be as wild as they once were with keyboardist Zia MCCabe no longer performing topless, their shows are always great times filled with hits and deep cuts.

EXPAND Danny Clinch

7. Prophets of Rage 7 p.m. Sunday, October 2, at Perfect Vodka Amphitheatre, 601-7 Sansburys Way, West Palm Beach. Tickets cost $13 to $399 plus fees via livenation.com.

It wouldn't be election season if Rage Against the Machine weren't making noise. Though singer Zach de la Rocha isn't taking part, the remaining members reformed with Public Enemy's Chuck D and Cypress Hill's B Real to create a true rap rock political supergroup in Prophets of Rage.

Chris Carter

6. Moonfest 8 p.m. Saturday, October 29 at Respectable Street, 518 Clematis St., West Palm Beach. 561-832-9999; Tickets cost $10 at ticketfly.com.

Set up on what they call the haunted blocks of Clematis Street, this annual West Palm Halloween celebration has conjured up a spookily awesome musical line-up. L.A. indie rock duo Best Coast is headlining. Supporting acts include Japanese psychedelic rockers Kikagaku Moyo, and Orlando ska party band Beebs and Her Moneymakers.

EXPAND Mathew Tucciarone

5. Sia with Miguel & AlunaGeorge 7 p.m., Saturday, October 29, at BB&T Center, 1 Panther Pkwy, Sunrise. 954-835-7000; Tickets cost $30 to $345 at ticketmaster.com.

Sia, the Australian singer-songwriter, has long written the lyrics for other people's hits ilike Christina Aguillera, this past year she got back in the spotlight with her own #1 tune "Cheap Thrills". Also along for the ride are r&B/electronica hybrids Miguel and AlunaGeorge.

Christina Mendenhall

4. Tegan and Sara 7 p.m. Wednesday, November 16 at Revolution Live, 100 SW 3rd Ave., Fort Lauderdale; 954-449-1025; Tickets cost $28.50 via ticketmaster.com.

Whether they are playing their quirkier early material or their pop-inspired recent songs, the Canadian twin sisters Tegan and Sara always put on a good show. So whether you were introduced to them during their indie days or by their #1 hit from The Lego Movie, "Everything Is Awesome" you are sure to have a good time.

Julien Lachaussée

3. Peter Hook & The Light 8 p.m. Friday, November 18 at Culture Room, 3045 North Federal Highway, Fort Lauderdale. 954-564-1074; Tickets cost $25 via ticketmaster.com.

The bassist from Joy Division and New Order is no longer on speaking terms with his former bandmates, but that won't stop him from performing the amazing songs they created together. On this tour, he will be playing the New Order and Joy Division greatest hits albums Substance front and featuring all the hits from “Love Will Tear Us Apart” to "Bizarre Love Triangle".

EXPAND Ticketmaster

2. Bob Dylan 8 p.m. Wednesday, November 23 at Broward Center for Performing Arts, 201 SW 5th Ave, Fort Lauderdale. 954-462-0222; Tickets cost $60 to $153 via ticketmaster.com.

In this terrible year where David Bowie and Prince died, a meme started floating around with a picture of Bob Dylan saying, "Somebody wrap this man in bubble tape and make sure nothing happens to him". With a few months left in 2016 we don't want to jinx the man born as Robert Zimmerman making it through the year. But you also shouldn't take the 75 year-old songwriting genius for granted.

EXPAND Ticketmaster

1. Dolly Parton 7:30 p.m. Sunday, November 27 at BB&T Center, 1 Panther Pkwy, Sunrise. 954-835-7000; Tickets cost $45 to $125 at ticketmaster.com.

The country singer is touring North America for the first time in more than 25 years. It's one thing to be a celebrated singer and another to be a beloved actress. But to be enough of a pop-culture phenomenon to have her own theme park puts Dolly Parton in her own unique stratosphere.

