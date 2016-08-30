Ten Best Labor Day Weekend Parties in Broward and Palm Beach

Alex Markow

Labor Day is the first Monday of every September. It is meant to be a tribute to the contributions workers have made to the strength, prosperity, and well-being of our country. Somewhere along the way, though, it transformed into a weekend bidding farewell to summer through pool parties, barbecues, and adult beverages. Even though summer never ends in South Florida, we like to party, so here are ten of the best Labor Day weekend festivities in Broward and Palm Beach counties.

10. Aqua Mansion Pool Party.

Get the three-day weekend started right by keeping cool with a pool party in Plantation. The $20 cover charge will give you entry to swim laps — or, more likely, dance to DJs Dutty Dex, Juxxy Fire, and Sinister and Steelie Back.

9. Café Iguana Pines.

Sunday night at the Pembroke Pines club is Soiree de Fanatiques. It features the music of Djakout #1 and Tropicana. Both live bands play variations of kompa, a Haitian merengue that takes advantage of its European and African roots.

8. Culture Room.

The Fort Lauderdale concert venue has a weekend packed with shows. Saturday night features a triple-header of local bands including indie rockers Surfer Blood, jam band the Heavy Pets, and jokester troubadour Chaucer. Sunday night is the diabolical death black metal of Blephegor.

7. Adult Swim 2k16.

There will be no cartoon characters or comedy at this ultimate day-rave pool party that has absolutely nothing to do with Cartoon Network's nighttime programming block. With a pool, a ,jacuzzi, and bed cabanas the soundtrack will be hip-hop, dancehall, soca, kompa, and R&B spun by Juxxy Innocents, Iron Heart Sounds, DJ Slick Rick, DJ Swoll Joel, and more. The Saturday party starts at 4 p.m. and has a $15 cover charge.

6. Bohemia AG.

The West Palm Beach art gallery will be celebrating its third anniversary Saturday at 4 p.m. with Anniversary 3. There will be a wide assortment of bands, DJs, live performances, live art, and vendors. The free event will be selling food, beverages, gelato, and vegan sorbetto. Bands set to take the stage include Cog Nomen, Beatles Haircut, and Aceskully.

5. Blue Martini Fort Lauderdale.

Saturday night is Bubbles & Bikinis, a swim fashion show and champagne special event. The $15 entry grants you live entertainment by Higher Ground, a bikini runway show, and raffle tickets to win prizes of bikini giveaways. The VIP package includes special goody bags and the chance to hang out with the models after the fashion show.

4. Respectable Street's Cheesy '90s Homecoming.

Sunday night is Respectable Street's annual Cheesy '90s Homecoming party. Dress for success in your best flannel, Tivas, and Cavaricci pants because not only can you get your photo taken under their balloon-covered archway, but they're also giving away prizes for best-dressed homecoming king and queen. You'll be able to dance to C&C Music Factory and Right Said Fred powered by $3 Zima shots.

3. B Lee Labor Day Weekend Day Party.

This Sunday party will be celebrated under the sweltering sun at the Hilton Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort. For $15, they promise you "the prettiest women and the coolest guys you'll ever meet." Music will be blasting courtesy of DJ Lucky C who they say will have you dancing all night long.

2. Mike Miro + Friends at McSorley's Rooftop.

From Sunday afternoon at 4 p.m. until 2 in the morning, the rooftop of Fort Lauderdale Beach's favorite Irish bar will be blasting loud music and serving cold drinks with an ocean view. By the event's name, you can tell Mike Miro will obviously be playing some music. His friends who will also be taking over the DJ booth include Dan Carraway, James Simmons, Jess Kay, and Omar G.

1. Hyde Beach Kitchen + Cocktails.

This Hallandale Beach spot is hosting a three-day, weekend-long Labor Day brouhaha. Saturday through Monday from noon to 6 p.m., they will feature a barbecue menu of hot dogs, hamburgers, chicken sandwiches, and grilled corn. Saturday's DJ will be DJ Aloona, and Sunday and Monday have DJ YSL manning the turntables.

